CHICAGO — Ben Johnson is smart enough to hold a mathematics degree, confident enough to take playcalling risks few other coaches would and competitive enough to say "F--- the Packers" on camera.

The Chicago Bears coach is only 40 years old, but he has already won a division title and a playoff game. Now in Year 2 as head coach, Johnson has his team off to an 8-2 start and a chance at much more this season.

He's seen as one of the NFL's sharpest young minds, but his path to the pinnacle of his profession was not easy. There were multiple obstacles and adversities, doubt and uncertainty along the way, including a moment when he thought his time coaching in the NFL was over.

But Johnson, who followed in his father's footsteps, crossed paths with many talented coaches in his rise to coaching stardom. I talked to 30 players and coaches who overlapped with him, including seven current or former NFL head coaches, to paint a picture of a coach as brash as he is bright, as confident as he is creative.

Here's how Johnson made his unconventional climb up the coaching ranks to become quite possibly the best head coach in the NFL.

Before Ben Johnson was born, his father, Don, was a young college coach at small schools such as Augustana and The Citadel. In 1981-82, he coached at Idaho State, overlapping with two future NFL head coaches: Marvin Lewis, then a young assistant, and Dirk Koetter, a senior quarterback.

Lewis told me that Don Johnson was a "very detail-oriented coach." But Johnson chose to step away from college coaching and move to Asheville, North Carolina, to raise his family and coach his son at A.C. Reynolds High, where Don would later serve as principal.

Don Johnson: Ben knew from an early age that he really enjoyed football. He enjoyed being around it. He enjoyed watching it on TV, and as soon as he was able to get pads and a helmet, he was ready with all that, too. He liked to do a lot of things that challenged him, and his experience with football has been very positive. That's where it started, though.

Ben quarterbacked Reynolds to a state championship in 2002 and took an offer to walk on at North Carolina, where he was a math major. He would never get into a real game there — he went 3-of-5 for 67 yards with an interception in UNC's 2005 spring game — but was in a room with three other quarterbacks who are coaches today. His bio in the UNC media guide literally says he "is proficient in solving difficult math equations."

Joe Dailey, former UNC QB (2005-07): Ben has always been an elite competitor. He would refuse to lose in any activity. It didn't matter what it was. In football, we played for a guy named Frank Cignetti Jr. [Curt Cignetti's brother], and he used to have us all get on the whiteboard, and we had these red transparencies. We had to fill out the pass protection, the blocking sheets, had to block up all these fronts and draw in all the calls for the line, what the quarterback call needs to be if they bring pressure from this side, how to alter who the IDs are. Every day it was a competition, and Ben was going to kick our tails. He was a ruthless competitor.

The only time Ben Johnson saw the playing field at UNC was during a spring game, helping him spark interest in a coaching career. (Photo credit: North Carolina Athletics)

T.J. Yates, former UNC QB (2006-10): They'd put us up on the board: Draw up this pass, draw up this front. It was a race. You had to draw it as detailed as you could, and it got competitive — seeing Joe and Ben go at it, soaking up all the information I could. It was a really cool time.

Chase Rice, Johnson's teammate at A.C. Reynolds and UNC: His competitiveness is ridiculous. We'd play Mario Smash Bros. at the house we all lived at in college, and it's almost like you didn't want to beat him. There was one time he disappeared for hours. He didn't come back until early the next morning, and he was still all sorts of pissed off. You don't want him to lose.

John Shoop, former UNC OC (2007-11): I was up in the box and Ben was on the sideline, and for all intents and purposes, he was our quarterbacks coach. Ben was so sharp, so mature. He was that conduit between the playcaller and the quarterback so flawlessly. Ben's highly, highly intelligent and could do a lot of things, so I'm glad he chose coaching. This profession needs people like him. He's uncommonly bright, but he has the interpersonal skills to match his intelligence.

Yates: I was a true freshman who didn't always know what was going on, and Ben was a good guy to ask questions. He knew everything about the playbook, inside and out. You could always tell he was going to be a coach.

Gary Tranquill, former UNC OC (2001-05): Sometimes you have a feeling when you're coaching, and you see something and say, "Maybe we can do this. And then you tweak it a little bit." Any time you try something different, you're a little more innovative. I think he's very innovative. His ability to call the right thing at the wrong time, something nobody expects, that makes him a little better than everybody else.

Butch Davis, former UNC head coach (2007-10): He was smart. They'd watch video, and he had a lot of ideas: "I see this, I see that." It was really pretty good.

Longtime college football head coach Butch Davis was one of Ben Johnson's influences. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Dailey: To know he's a mathematician by trade, a math major, he sees numbers and leverage and understands matchups. He thinks outside the box because he understands how to manipulate the numbers. He doesn't see it through the same lens as anybody else.

Yates: He could spin it. He could throw it. He threw with no laces, though, which was kind of weird. He used to have, under his quarterback towel, this little sticky-tack mosquito-trap stuff. He didn't throw with the laces, so he wanted extra grip. But he could freaking throw it. He had a mind for the game, always asking the right questions, questions that quarterbacks don't usually ask.

After graduating, Johnson spent a year writing code for a software company before looking to get into coaching in 2009. He reached out to Gary Tranquill, who had come out of retirement to be the offensive coordinator at Boston College. Johnson started as a grad assistant before becoming the tight ends coach in 2011. Also on Frank Spaziani's coaching staff was future Ohio State coach Ryan Day, then a 30-year-old receivers coach.

Tranquill: He did a lot of good things for me. I was getting old and I wasn't into the computer era. Ben handled all that and did a lot of scouting off film. He had a very good idea about football. He was creative. I thought he'd be a good coach, and he became one, obviously. I was with two pretty good coaches up there, Ryan Day and Ben.

Frank Spaziani, former BC head coach (2009-12): When Gary Tranquill recommends someone, you listen. It was a no-brainer. He was efficient, bright, intelligent and on top of things. Did his job. Recognized problems before they happened. He was everything Gary said he was going to be and more. He paved his own way.

Luke Kuechly, former BC linebacker (2009-11): All my buddies that I'm still super-close with were quarterbacks, offensive linemen, tight ends. They spent a lot of time with him. I remember when he got here, everybody kept talking about this new coach, how smart he is, how hard he works, how he can coach all the positions, how willing he was to answer questions.

Guys just genuinely enjoyed being around him. He was the coach that all the guys could ask questions without feeling like they were going to get in trouble for not knowing the answers. Ultra impressive from the start in just his overall understanding of the offense. You could have slid him into any room on that offensive staff and he would have known what to do.

From there, Johnson got his first NFL job, going to the Miami Dolphins on Joe Philbin's staff in 2012, first as an offensive assistant, then three years as assistant quarterbacks coach. Former Packers head coach Mike Sherman was the offensive coordinator, and the offensive staff had two other assistants who would become NFL head coaches: Dan Campbell and Zac Taylor.

Mike Sherman, former Dolphins OC (2012-13): He was my right-hand man. He drew all the pictures. Everything had to go through him. The best way to learn an offense is to draw those pictures. … I told Ben not too long ago: "If I knew you could call plays like that, I would have let you be the coordinator and I'd draw the pictures." I'd probably still be working.

Zac Taylor, former Dolphins offensive assistant coach (2012-15): He's an outside-the-box thinker. He was not afraid to have a different thought than everybody else. You could see how bright a future he had.

Brian Hartline, former Dolphins WR (2009-14): I had a great relationship with Ben as a young coach, always thought the world of him. Zac as well. I was always around those guys, talking to those guys. Always thought that what he did was smart and went beyond his job description. Everything that's happening is not surprising at all. It was so enjoyable to be around him and just pick his brain every opportunity I had.

Philbin's staff was talented, but the Dolphins never had a winning record, and he was fired four games into the 2015 season. Campbell became interim coach, and he elevated Johnson to his old job as tight ends coach. Johnson stayed on in Miami on Adam Gase's staff in 2016, but returned to assistant receivers coach.

Mike Tannenbaum, former Dolphins EVP of football operations (2015-18): Zac, Ben and Dan were really good together. I thought they were smart, hard-working, creative. A lot of things you're seeing now we saw under the surface as they were coming up through the ranks.

Adam Gase, former Dolphins head coach (2016-18): If you had seen him at practice, you'd have been like, "This guy is a freaking animal." He's one of those dudes you just notice is putting in the work with players. His shirt was a different color. This dude, being in South Florida and everything, he was sweating. He wanted his players to play well and made sure they were always prepared.

Adam Gase was one of Ben Johnson's first bosses in the NFL. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tannenbaum: He was competitive, and he did it in a way that was very subtle. Some people, what you see is what you get. That was not the case with Ben. I had the privilege of representing Steve Kerr, and Steve is a guy that's not a "what you see is what you get." Steve Kerr is extremely competitive. Ben has very similar attributes. You would never know how competitive Ben is.

The Dolphins again fired their head coach after the 2018 season. But this time, Johnson couldn't land a job with a new staff in spring 2019. So he volunteered with Butch Davis, then the head coach at Florida International, through training camp.

Rich Skorsky, former FIU OC (2017-20): We all get to a moment in our coaching careers, staff just got fired again, I have to pick up my family and move. His kids were young at the time. He was probably like, "I might kick it back in Asheville and go be the head coach at A.C. Reynolds."

I think we all have those moments. I remember he called one night and said, "Hey, Rich, I'm not going to be in the office tomorrow; Detroit reached out, they had a position open up." He was pondering it: "I don't know what the contract's going to be; it might just be one year, I don't want to move my family, blah blah blah." I was like, "Ben, you've got to go. It's another opportunity in the league."

Back in Asheville, Johnson ran into Shoop as he waited on the Lions.

Shoop: He said, "I'm hoping to get on with the Lions with [offensive coordinator] Darrell [Bevell]." His energy really struck me. Pro sports are brutal, but that kind of energy, that's what you're going to need. I think at that point, I was like, "Ben's going to make it."

On Sept. 4, Johnson signed a contract with the Lions, back on an NFL staff but again as the low man on the totem pole, working as a quality control assistant on Matt Patricia's staff after a coach was let go.

Darrell Bevell, former Lions OC (2019-20): In a quick period of time, I'm like, "This guy is way overqualified." He was ripping out the work pretty easily. I ended up giving him little pieces of the game plan, gave him more responsibility. After that first year, we let go of the tight end coach, and I told Matt Patricia, "We need to hire Ben." He's like, "We need to talk to some people," and I said, "No, we need to hire Ben."

David Blough, former Lions QB (2019-21; 2023): Over five years, he was always willing to push limits. People joke that coaches are just thieves and we all just take each other's stuff, but he was willing to try things that were different, and that was empowering to players and coaches alike. I was fortunate to see his creativity and willingness to push boundaries, not really caring what other people thought about it.

Alex Anzalone, former Lions LB (2021-25): As a defensive player, once they got to the 40-yard line, you'd know that trick play that you saw in practice was coming, whether it was a flat route to [offensive tackle] Penei [Sewell] or a reverse or a double pass. Who would do that? Who really has the balls to do that?

Patricia was fired after two years, and the Lions hired Campbell. Again, Johnson got to stay on with the new staff, reuniting with his Miami colleague. He was promoted to pass game coordinator in 2021 and offensive coordinator in 2022, quickly becoming a head-coaching candidate when the Lions became a top-five offense. He also picked up some of Campbell's relentless confidence and aggressiveness in going for it on fourth down.

Aaron Glenn, former Lions DC (2021-24): The first thing that stands out is his competitive nature, wanting to win every rep. Between me and Ben, it was like a game day every practice. If there's something he needed to work on in practice, I would deliver that, and vice versa. We worked well together.

There were times [in practice], Dan Campbell called them "caller periods," and we would treat it like a regular game. That was some of the most competitive practices that we had. Me and Ben, we're on opposite sidelines, and we did everything we [could] to win against each other. Let's go. When practice was over, we'd talk, trying to improve each other, what he saw, what I saw.

Before and after Ben Johnson Season Yds/game Pts/game Total EPA Before Johnson 22nd 25th 21st Johnson's Year 1 4th 5th 4th Year 2 3rd 5th 5th Year 3 2nd 1st 2nd

Blough: Week 1 of 2023, we went into Arrowhead and beat the Chiefs. We only scored 21 points, and he was furious. We had just beaten the Chiefs when they hung their banner in Arrowhead, and he was furious because the offense — the standard really wasn't met. I remember thinking this is someone who truly values excellence.

[In a 2022 preseason game], I pump-faked a guy on the sideline and scrambled for eight yards or something, but I didn't tuck the ball back away. Ben called me out in front of the whole group. … He called me a selfish player, which he knew would cut me deep. That's the last thing I think I am. I really appreciated that he reminded me how important every little detail was.

Tanner Engstrand, former Lions assistant (2020-24): Ben's always prepared for every situation. It's not just his understanding of offensive football, it's his understanding of defensive football and how you can put the defense in a stressful situation. … The standard that is upheld to perform at that level and with that attention to detail is something that's very important to him and the way he operates. He can keep his foot on the accelerator and make the defense feel on their heels at times.

Glenn: The misconception is that he's running all these crazy plays. He's running plays that every coordinator runs. It's just the mindset: He wants every play to be an explosive play. I don't care if it's a run, a pass, a screen — every play, he's looking for an explosive result.

He's not just making calls, he's trying to beat the defensive coordinator. He makes it a true competition between himself and the defensive coordinator. It puts a lot more emphasis on how you prepare.

Johnson could have had his pick of head-coaching jobs in 2024, but he waited one more year, helping the Lions go 15-2, the best regular-season record and highest winning percentage (.882) in franchise history. He then became Bears head coach, and he quickly raised expectations in Chicago, building a Super Bowl contender in just two years and developing a star quarterback in Caleb Williams.

Rome Odunze, Bears WR: He's in there, grinding all week to get us in position to succeed. He wants to win, he wants to blow teams out, he wants to have the best offense — and he goes out and says he does. We embody that confidence and swagger he has and match it with the work.

Antwaan Randle El, former Lions assistant (2021-24) and current Bears WRs coach: You can be innovative, you can be creative, but really not have the confidence to call it, or not know exactly when to have the feel to call it. It's the combination of those things that he does really well, and it shows up over and over again.

Jonah Jackson, former Lions guard (2020-23) and current Bears guard: Every day, he's dialing something up, whether it's for now, for later. He's very creative, always a step ahead. It's in every facet of the game: passing, run game. He puts us in position. He has a lot of faith in us to get the job done, and it's contagious.

Dennis Allen, Bears DC: As much as anything, what I've been most impressed with is his ability to be a head coach, to be in charge of everything. He's involved in everything we're doing. I think he does a great job in front of the team. He knows when to be hard on them, and when to pick them up. He has a great presence about him. You watch him, and when he's in between the lines, it's all business. There's a standard he expects, and he holds everybody to that standard: players, coaches, everybody.

Tyson Bagent, Bears backup QB: I think he's relentless. We have a saying: Nobody adjusts better than us. It's because he's continuing to adjust and put us in the best position possible. Hats off to him and how much he loves it, how much he likes to work at this. You see Caleb lined up at receiver, come get the reverse and all of a sudden, it's a play-action pass down the field. We're doing so many things.

Ben Johnson has helped Caleb Williams become one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Montez Sweat, Bears edge rusher: We're an extension of our head ball coach. He's a gritty, hard-nosed guy, and we like to play that way. He trusts us, and you can tell on fourth-down conversions. He puts the game in our hands, and we trust in him as a result.

Kalif Raymond, Bears WR: There are no restrictions, schematically, and that adds a freedom for everybody on the field. He's playing chess out there and thinking a couple of weeks ahead. He'll say, "This will work on this, but I've already seen next week's film, and they're going to see this." It's the Peyton Manning and Ed Reed thing. He's going to see this, and I know he'll do this. The way he thinks is really cool.

Case Keenum, Bears backup QB: His ability to be creative and cutting-edge, while still holding true to the basics and fundamentals of good football, is really impressive. He's probably the best teacher I've been around, and he's demanding, and that's two incredible qualities in a football coach. He gets us to see it through his eyes, all on the same page.

It's how he is in team meetings, installing plays and being confident: This is what they run, this is what we're going to run. This is how we're going to do it. He shows us film, then we do it on the practice field, and then we do it in a game.

Randle El: A lot of it comes down to this idea of getting players to believe, and not just believe we're going to win, but in the process it takes to get to the win: the offseason, the grueling training camp. Maybe it is happening somewhere else, but we know it's happening here.

As Johnson has found success with the Bears as a head coach, those who came up with him, who saw glimpses of his potential, are watching to see what he'll do next, given the biggest platform a playcaller can have for his creativity.

Yates: The innovative side, obviously, they hit on the trick plays and the cool stuff that gets a lot of the buzz. But they're extremely detailed. Whatever play it is, they're extremely detailed in everything they do. You don't see a lot of missed assignments on film. He took a lot from the culture of Dan Campbell, because Dan had the culture of guys playing hard, sprinting, playing for each other. It shows up all over the tape in Chicago.

Before and after Ben Johnson Season Yds/game Pts/game Total EPA Before Johnson 32nd 28th 26th Johnson's Year 1 6th 9th 9th

Taylor: They're really aggressive. They've got really good tight ends and do a great job of utilizing those guys. They push the ball down the field. It's certainly something we study every week, things they're doing that would apply to us. I think most offensive guys are doing that right now, checking out the top offenses every week.

Dailey: To play quarterback in the NFL is very difficult, and to play for Ben Johnson, you'd imagine, is really challenging. He's super-intelligent. Imagine a guy who understands football so well he can whittle down three or four plays and make it all-encompassing in one call and be able to get into the best play call at all times. That takes some genius. That's for all 11 guys on offense. If they can't duplicate what you're asking them to do, you're just the smartest guy who can't get guys to do what you know. His guys do exactly what he asks them to do at a high level.

Yates: The thing I didn't really see that's become extremely apparent is how good of a leader he is. You see all the stuff on social media, how much the team believes in him, how much he's got those guys going. The belief in the locker room is almost as important as the plays that are going out there. He has those guys playing hard and they believe in the system.

Hartline: He doesn't let the standard protocol limit him. He understands angles and provides advantages to his guys. He's not running what everybody else is running. He's calling it at the right time, the right way, the right personnel. It always has his touch on it.

Blough: He very rarely puts the player in a position to do something they are incapable of doing. Guys feel like he has the answers, and he uses people to their strengths better than anybody I've been around.

Glenn: A lot of that is where we came from, being in Detroit all those years and what we saw, not being afraid. You're not going to make all of those [fourth downs], and he's OK with that. He's willing to deal with the backlash. It's his decision, and he's not going to shy away from a decision.

Johnson took the rallying cry of his championship team at A.C. Reynolds – "Good, better, best, never let it rest" – and has brought it to the Bears. Former Reynolds linebacker Chase Rice just released a song called "Joe," the music video for which starts with the audio from their 2002 championship team shouting out the call and ends with Johnson doing the same with his Bears players.

Chase Rice, country singer: I've done that before my shows since 2011. It's a full-circle moment. That song is about brotherhood that continues through life. It ain't about what you're doing, it's about who you're doing it with. It's really cool to see he's brought that to the Bears and to the NFL. It's shocking to be that successful, but only because you never think that's going to be your friends doing that. It's really cool to see Ben being the guy.