The Los Angeles Rams have arguably lost their best player for the season, with wide receiver Puka Nacua opting to undergo season-ending knee surgery this past week. But as the Rams took another blow in a season that started with lofty expectations, the "Dream Team" can still salvage this season.

However, Rams head coach Sean McVay will have to lean on areas that haven't typically been a pillar for success during his time in Los Angeles. With L.A.’s top playmaker on offense out and Davante Adams still at least a week away from returning from a hamstring injury, an improved defense led by Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Trent McDuffie, along with a two-headed monster at running back with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, must step up.

However, the Rams can find success relying on that group. And it's appropriate that they'll be wearing throwback uniforms honoring the "Fearsome Foursome" when they host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night, as their defensive line will be whole for the first time this season. Talented defensive tackle Kobie Turner is expected to return from injury, joining Braden Fiske, Byron Young, Garrett and Donald up front. The Packers are also expected to get back their team’s best defensive player, with Micah Parsons making his season debut after fully recovering from season-ending knee surgery last season.

The Rams haven't needed Turner over the last month, as he's been sidelined due to a groin injury since Week 6. On a four-game winning streak, the Rams have held teams to 12.5 points per contest over the last month. Los Angeles has also given up a league-low five touchdowns over the last five games and has forced six takeaways over the last three games.

The return of a healthy Myles Garrett from a knee issue has been a catalyst for L.A.’s success on defense. Since coming back in Week 9, Garrett has generated a team-high seven pressures and three sacks on 40 pass rushes for a 17.5% pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats.

"It was great to have Myles back and see him smiling and having fun," Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. "He had gone through a lot of adversity with his knee, trying to decide whether to play through it or not and that whole thing. He's such a great guy and wants to go out and compete and to see him go out and have success that first time back was really awesome to see."

But the Rams haven't faced a team with a winning record over that stretch. That changes with the 6-4 Packers on Wednesday night, which begins a daunting seven-game stretch to end the season. The Rams have games against the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the coming weeks before ending the year by facing the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks twice in the final three games.

Offensively, McVay must figure out how to consistently move the ball without his top playmaker, Nacua. The Rams are also missing two starting offensive linemen up front in left guard Steven Avila and center Coleman Shelton, along with second-year tight end Terance Ferguson, who is having season-ending ankle surgery.

With injuries at receiver, the Rams shifted to a two-back system out of necessity. The results have been good over the last four games. The Rams have averaged 163.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL over that period. Through the first six games, the Rams averaged 112.7 yards per game and started the year 2-4.

"Our job is to adjust," McVay said. "I always think about it this way. I look at people from afar and in the coaching profession, the guys I respect the most handle whatever is thrown at them and then they maximize the situations that they’re put in. If that’s something that we respect, then let's try to be about that.

"It’s a bummer that some guys are out, but it’s also a freaking huge deal that other guys are getting their opportunities and you don’t ever want to minimize that. You want to work as hard as you possibly can to put them in positions to shine and instill confidence, belief, and try to accentuate their skill sets. That is a part that we as a coaching staff get really excited about."

The Rams also still have a healthy Matthew Stafford to direct the offense. Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, is 10th in the league in passing yards (2,623), but his 10 interceptions are tied with Kirk Cousins for fourth-most in the league.

McVay expressed confidence that Stafford will be able to steer the ship and play mistake-free football, though, which they'll need down the stretch if they're going to rely on their defense and running game for success.

"We’re really fortunate that we have a quarterback that is truly an extension of the coaching staff so that he’s able to be able to digest and understand and conceptualize and solve any sort of problems," McVay said. "That fluidity and flexibility is a huge part of what we’re able to do because Matthew Stafford is our quarterback."