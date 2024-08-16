Jets WR Garrett Wilson: Playing with Aaron Rodgers 'feels like pure football'
Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets are optimistic about the 2024 NFL season primarily because quarterback and future First Ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is back from injury.
In the eyes of third-year receiver Wilson, playing with Rodgers is a joy.
"When you've got him in front of you, you're like, 'This dude can throw anything; he can throw it anywhere. It's just like for me, it feels like pure football," Wilson said about Rodgers on Thursday via the team's website. "It feels like I'm a kid again, and I can kind of believe what I see. It's the best way to put it for me.
"And that's how football should be played. … It's exciting for me and for all the receivers in the room, the tight ends. We all feel like we can really just go out there and play and trust our eyes. We don't have to overthink anything."
Rodgers' first season with the Jets ended on their first drive when he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. The team went 7-10 without the four-time NFL MVP.
Across his two seasons in the league, Wilson has averaged 89 receptions for 1,072.5 yards and 3.5 touchdowns per season. He has led the Jets in receptions and receiving yards in both seasons, while claiming 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Wilson has accomplished this while playing with seven different starting quarterbacks over two years: Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, Chris Streveler and Rodgers (one possession).
In Rodgers' absence last season, New York's offense struggled mightily. The Jets averaged 171.7 passing yards (30th in the NFL), 96.9 rushing yards (23rd), 268.6 total yards (31st) and 15.8 points (29th) per game.
As for new arrivals in the passing game, New York added veteran wide receiver Mike Williams in free agency and traded up to select Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley with the No. 65 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rodgers is favored to win Comeback Player of the Year (+140), and the Jets have the 10th-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800).
