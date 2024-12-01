National Football League Jaguars unsure if QB Trevor Lawrence will be shut down after violent hit Published Dec. 1, 2024 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent elbow to the facemask from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair that prompted two sideline-clearing scuffles. He did not return after being ruled out with a concussion.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game that it was "too early" to know whether Lawrence will be shut down for the final stretch of the season, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Lawrence was scrambling for a 6-yard gain on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter. He initiated a slide before Al-Shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback.

Lawrence clinched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what's referred to as the "fencing response," which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair, whose latest perceived cheap shot could result in a suspension.

Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital for tests.

FOX Sports color analyst Daryl Johnston was outraged by the hit, calling it a "cheap shot" that's "disrespectful" to an opponent and the game.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told Fox Sports at halftime the play was "not representative of us." Pederson said it was a "blatant hit."

Pederson added later, "It's a play that has no business in our league."

Al-Shaair and Jaguars rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected after the first altercation. Jones appeared to push an official. As Al-Shaair was leaving the field, fans and veteran guard Brandon Scherff started shouting at him and ignited another melee.

Officials and coaches got the teams under control before play resumed.

In Week 2, Al-Shaair was fined for punching Bears running back Roschon Johnson after the linebacker's hit on quarterback Caleb Williams, who was trying to run out of bounds.

Mac Jones replaced Lawrence, with the Jaguars trailing 6-0. The Texans went on to win 23-20.

Lawrence has missed two starts this season with a shoulder injury. The Jaguars, now 2-10, will go on the road to play the Tennessee Titans (3-9) next Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

