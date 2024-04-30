National Football League Jaguars cut WR Zay Jones after drafting LSU standout Brian Thomas Jr. Published Apr. 30, 2024 12:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran receiver Zay Jones on Tuesday, dumping him five days after drafting LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd overall pick and a day after agreeing to bring five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry in for rookie minicamp.

Jones was scheduled to count nearly $10.8 million against the salary cap in 2024, a significant payout for someone expected to be the team's fourth receiver at best. Jacksonville will eat $6.6 million in dead money to save $4.2 million this season.

Jones, who has 3,028 career receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in seven years with Buffalo, Oakland/Las Vegas and Jacksonville, missed eight games last season with knee and hamstring injuries. He was also arrested on a domestic violence charge that was ultimately dropped.

Jones was entering the final year of a three-year, $24 million contract that included $14 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars could use the cap savings to sign Landry, who is looking to get back into the league after sitting out 2023.

Landry has played nine NFL seasons, including four in Miami and four in Cleveland. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with his hometown New Orleans Saints in 2022 but finished with 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown — all career lows. He missed eight games and landed on injured reserve that December.

He insists he's fully healthy now and ready to prove he belongs on an NFL roster. Jacksonville seems to be a good landing spot.

The Jaguars have been working to upgrade Trevor Lawrence's receiving corps, which came up short when Christian Kirk was injured down the stretch last season. General manager Trent Baalke added Buffalo's Gabe Davis in free agency, drafted Thomas and now will get an up-close look at Landry.

The Jaguars also cut kicker Joey Slye, moving on three days after drafting Arkansas' Cam Little in the sixth round, and agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents. The undrafted rookie class includes five receivers: Joshua Cephus from UT-San Antonio, Albany's Brevin Easton, Mount Union's Wayne Ruby, Memphis' Joseph Scates and Western Carolina's David White Jr.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

