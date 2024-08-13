National Football League J.J. McCarthy injury shifts Sam Darnold MVP, Comeback Player of the Year odds Updated Aug. 13, 2024 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

J.J. McCarthy's rookie season is already in peril as he's set to undergo surgery on his torn meniscus.

While it's still unclear how much time the rookie QB will miss, betting odds are on the move as Minnesota prepares to head into the 2024 NFL season without its No. 10 draft pick.

Both McCarthy and Sam Darnold's odds shifted in the wake of the unfortunate Tuesday injury news.

Let's take a look at all the movement on the betting boards.

Darnold — the veteran QB who has been the anticipated starter since at least June — saw his odds for two major awards shorten Tuesday, as it's even more likely now that he will take starter snaps as QB in Week 1.

His odds to win MVP went to +20000 from +30000 at FanDuel Sportsbook, which still makes him a long shot to win the top individual trophy.

However, Darnold's Comeback Player of the Year odds shifted drastically.

Those odds shortened to +1200 from +3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday.

Darnold now has the sixth-best odds to win the award, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (+140), Joe Burrow (+300), Kirk Cousins (+500), Anthony Richardson (+650) and Nick Chubb (+900).

Even before McCarthy's injury, some experts were backing Darnold as a long shot to win Comeback Player of the Year. FOX Sports gambling contributor Will Hill made the argument for him to win this honor back in June at a much better price.

"Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has a reputation for being able to develop quarterbacks and maximize their potential, and Darnold has the surrounding weapons to flourish, with wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison , as well as free-agent addition Aaron Jones at running back," Hill wrote at the time.

Hill added that if Darnold can "lead the Vikings to the playoffs with a talented roster alongside him, he is going to be viewed as a great redemption story, and will have a very realistic chance of winning the award."

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy to undergo surgery for torn meniscus in right knee

Meanwhile, McCarthy's odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year plummeted.

Following his impressive performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in his preseason debut, McCarthy's odds to win OROY were as short as +1400 at some sportsbooks.

Now that line has shifted to as long as +4000.

McCarthy's odds to lead all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards also took a hit. He was at +500 to lead all rookies in passing yards — tied for the third-best on the board — but now sits at +3000.

Bo Nix, who was tied with McCarthy, saw his odds to win the award move slightly to +440 from +500.

The Vikings' Super Bowl futures did not move and are still at +8000.

Minnesota's odds to make the postseason did shift, but only slightly to +265 from +280.

Lastly, the team's win total was not affected by the news and still sits at 7.5 wins.

