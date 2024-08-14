National Football League Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy (meniscus) out for season after surgery Updated Aug. 14, 2024 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

J.J. McCarthy's rookie season is done before it even started.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback underwent a full meniscus repair on Wednesday morning, an injury that will cause him to miss the entire 2024 season, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Wednesday. NFL Media first reported the news.

J.J. McCarthy out for the season with torn meniscus in right knee

McCarthy suffered the injury during the Vikings' preseason win against the Las Vegas Raiders this past weekend. It was determined he would need surgery, but it wasn't clear how long McCarthy would be out as doctors wouldn't be able to know if he needed a trim or a full repair until the operation. It was eventually determined he would need a full repair.

McCarthy went 11 of 17 for 188 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the Raiders. The 21-year-old told the team his knee was sore after the game and the meniscus tear was diagnosed by imaging tests.

Veteran Sam Darnold, signed to a one-year deal in free agency ostensibly to be a bridge quarterback between the departed Kirk Cousins and McCarthy, is now in line to start under center for the entire 2024 season.

However, O'Connell said McCarthy, who the Vikings picked No. 10 overall April's 2024 NFL Draft after he led the Michigan Wolverines to a 2023 college football national title, checked all the boxes over the past few months. He said the team is excited about McCarthy's future.

"He's confirmed a lot of things that not just myself, but a lot of people and J.J. himself needed to confirm," O'Connell said. 'He's done that. Now he just has to work through this process, so that when his time does come, he's healthy and he gets to take the reins of this thing."

The Vikings initially thought McCarthy would only miss a month.

Nick Mullens will be Minnesota's No. 2 quarterback.

"He's a guy we know we can rely on to be a snap away," O'Connell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

