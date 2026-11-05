National Football League
How to Watch Lions vs. Dolphins
National Football League

How to Watch Lions vs. Dolphins: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 8, 2026 7:16 a.m. ET

The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins meet in the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

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Miami enters Week 10 at 1-5 and sits fourth in the AFC East. The Dolphins have scored 98 points through six games and allowed 157. Their offense has leaned on the run game at 132 rushing yards per game, a top 10 mark, while the passing game has produced 162 passing yards per game and 4 passing touchdowns.

Detroit brings a 5-2 record into this matchup and has won 3 straight games. The Lions are second in the NFC North and have scored 203 points through seven games. Their offense is averaging 29.0 points per game, No. 3 in the NFL, and 264 passing yards per game, tied for No. 5.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Lions vs. Dolphins

  • When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Miami has nine sacks, tied for the fewest in the NFL, which gives Jared Goff room to operate. He has 1,964 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception, and Detroit's passing offense ranks fourth at 264.0 yards per game.

The Lions rarely hand the ball away. Watch whether the pocket stays clean through the first half. A quiet front gives Detroit the early lead it wants and lets the offense settle into rhythm throws.

Jahmyr Gibbs has 773 rushing yards on 157 carries, 4.9 per attempt, with eight touchdowns, and he faces a Miami defense that allows 25.9 points per game. The Dolphins give Detroit plenty of chances to score, and Gibbs is the back who usually finishes them.

Detroit averages 131.4 rushing yards per game, so the ground game gives Gibbs a steady base and room to add to his touchdown total. Watch his carries inside the 10. Each trip that close could add to his eight scores and build an early Lions lead.

Miami allows 221.0 passing yards per game, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is the receiver who turns short throws into steady yardage for Detroit. He has 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns, 10.8 yards per catch.

That average shows he works the middle of the field rather than stretching it, which suits an offense built on timing. Watch his first-down receptions. The more he converts early, the less Detroit needs its running game to grind out yards, and the more Jared Goff can lean on rhythm throws.

Malik Willis has 1,268 passing yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions, and he meets a Detroit defense that allows 276.6 passing yards per game, the most in the NFL. Miami's passing offense ranks 30th at 166.7 yards per game.

This is the best chance the Dolphins' passing game has had to improve. The Lions have 24 sacks, third most in the NFL, so Willis has to beat the rush quickly. Watch his completions on first down, because staying out of long yardage keeps him away from that pass rush.

Lions vs. Dolphins Odds

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