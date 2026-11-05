How to Watch Giants vs. Eagles: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The NFC East matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles is set for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Philadelphia enters this game at 2-5 and in third place in the NFC East. The Eagles have dropped five straight games, and that skid has come with 18.1 points per game and 25 points allowed per game through seven games. Their offense has produced 265 yards per game, while the defense has managed 8 sacks, a bottom 10 mark.

New York comes in at 4-2-1 and first place in the NFC East. The Giants have scored 23.3 points per game and averaged 346 total yards per game through seven games, with a 41.2 percent third-down rate that sits in the top half of the league. They have also posted 6 defensive interceptions, a top 10 mark, which helps explain why they sit near the top of the division entering Week 9.

How to Watch Giants vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Philadelphia allows 235.4 passing yards per game, and Jameis Winston has thrown for 957 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. The Eagles have only three interceptions, tied for third fewest in the NFL, so this defense has rarely punished mistakes.

The five interceptions are still the number for New York to protect. Watch his interception count against a defense that rarely takes the ball away. A clean game would keep the Giants in range and keep pressure on Philadelphia's offense, which has struggled to protect leads.

Malik Nabers has 48 catches for 605 yards and two touchdowns, and Philadelphia has just 10 sacks, tied for fourth fewest in the NFL. Jameis Winston should get time to find his top target, and Nabers is the receiver most likely to make the most of it.

Nabers averages 12.6 yards per catch. Watch his targets on early downs, since those are the throws that keep the Giants out of third and long against a front that has rarely reached the quarterback. Two touchdowns on 605 yards also leaves room for a bigger scoring day.

The Giants allow 184.9 passing yards per game, third fewest in the NFL, so Jalen Hurts will not find easy completions. He has 933 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, and he adds yards with his legs when the pocket collapses.

Philadelphia averages 177.1 passing yards per game, so efficiency matters more than volume. New York has six interceptions, so Hurts has to protect the ball. Watch whether he turns his throws into touchdowns rather than field goals, because the Eagles' offense has little room for stalled drives.

Saquon Barkley faces the Giants, his former team, with 274 rushing yards on 56 carries, 4.9 per attempt, and two touchdowns. New York allows 128.1 rushing yards per game, so there is room for him to work.

Philadelphia's ground game averages just 88.1 yards per game, so Barkley's workload matters. Count his carries against his former team. That total shows how much the Eagles trust the run, and a big number would take pressure off Jalen Hurts and a passing game that has been inconsistent.

Giants vs. Eagles Odds

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