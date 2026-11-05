Patriots QB Drake Maye Talks Impact Of 'Legend' Tom Brady Calling Week 9 Game

Tom Brady is going home — for the weekend.

Brady has been an NFL color commentator for 49 combined regular season and postseason games on FOX, but this Sunday, the NFL's all-time passing leader will call his first New England Patriots game, as New England hosts the Green Bay Packers in an AFC vs. NFC matchup between two 5-3 teams (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX).

"It's obviously cool," Patriots quarterback Drake Maye said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon about Brady, who started 19 seasons and was present for 20 seasons altogether in New England (2000-19), calling the Patriots' Week 9 game. "What a legend to come back here, and it's definitely cool for him, I bet, to come back and call a game in the stadium where he won so many games and was elite in this stadium, and really part of him, the fans, and their teams built Gillette into what it is now, so I bet it's cool for him.

"I know he hangs around the field sometimes, so just try to go appreciate him for what he left here."

Of course, Brady, who's first in franchise history with 74,571 passing yards, 541 passing touchdowns and 219 regular-season wins, helped guide the Patriots to each of their six Super Bowl triumphs: 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018. Brady then spent the last three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-22), highlighted by winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team in 2020.

Brady joined FOX as the network's lead NFL analyst in 2024, calling games with veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

As for the present, the Patriots have won four of their last five games, with Maye, the runner-up for the 2025 NFL MVP Award, getting off the mat following a slow start to the season.

In the wake of throwing a combined six interceptions and posting a 58.6 passer rating through New England's first three games, Maye has since totaled 1,398 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 122.2 passer rating over the Patriots' last five games, while completing 68.8% of his passes. He has also rushed for 134 yards and three scores.