Arizona is about to feel the Love.

The Cardinals took Notre Dame standout running back Jeremiyah Love with the third pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He became the highest running back taken since Saquon Barkley went second to the New York Giants back in the 2018 draft.

So, is Love a shoo-in to win Offensive Rookie of the Year? Or will No. 1 pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, take home the hardware?

Let's check out the early odds for OROY at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 24.

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2026-27 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Jeremiyah Love (Cardinals): +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Carnell Tate (Titans): +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Jordyn Tyson (Saints): +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Fernando Mendoza (Raiders): +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Jadarian Price (Seahawks): +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Makai Lemon (Eagles): +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Omar Cooper Jr. (Jets): +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kenyon Sadiq (Jets): +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

Love Affair: Arizona has found its new soulmate in the backfield, as Love is favored to win the OROY come next season's end. He had 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing scores for the Fighting Irish last season, after having 1,125 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns the year prior. FOX Sports NFL analyst Rob Rang had this to say after the Cardinals made the pick: "Throw out the narrative about positional value. Love’s ability to immediately boost rookie coach Mike LaFleur’s offense justifies this selection. Frankly, GM Monti Ossenfort needed a slam dunk and Love should provide it. His creativity, elusiveness and breakaway speed have earned comparisons to NFL superstars like Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson from scouts traveling through South Bend for the past two years."

What About Nando?: The first pick came as no surprise, with Mendoza landing in Las Vegas. He threw for 3,535 yards and 41 scores last season, winning both the Heisman and College Football Playoff title for Indiana. Said Rang, "An ideal fit for the Raiders, both from a physical and intangible perspective, Mendoza isn’t just the right pick, he’s the perfect one. His prototypical size, pre- and post-snap recognition and accuracy from both the pocket and on the move should make him a star in rookie coach Klint Kubiak’s offense. Even better, Mendoza has the composure on and off the field needed for a team based in a city with the many, varied distractions of Las Vegas."



