No rookie climbed the Offensive Rookie of the Year oddsboard more after Week 1 than Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price.

Price rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries in his NFL debut, showcasing his explosiveness while emerging as Seattle’s lead back. As a result, his odds to win the award jumped from +4000 to +350.

However, a familiar name remains atop the oddsboard.

Let's check out the latest odds to win OROY at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 14.

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2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Jeremiyah Love: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Jadarian Price: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Carnell Tate: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Fernando Mendoza: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Antonio Williams: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

KC Concepción: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Denzel Boston: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Caleb Douglas: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Makai Lemon: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

De'Zhaun Stribling: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Carson Beck: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

Jeremiyah Love is the +300 favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images).

Love Affair: Arizona has found its new soulmate in the backfield, as Love is favored to win the OROY. He had 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing scores for the Fighting Irish last season, after having 1,125 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns the year prior. In his NFL debut against the Chargers, Love recorded 41 rushing yards on 11 carries and added two catches for nine yards. He also scored his first career touchdown on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. After entering the season as the +475 favorite to win OROY, Love remains atop the oddsboard at +300.

What About Nando?: The first pick in this past NFL draft came as no surprise, with Mendoza landing in Las Vegas. He threw for 3,535 yards and 41 scores last season, winning both the Heisman and College Football Playoff title for Indiana. However, the Raiders opened the season with veteran Kirk Cousins under center and Mendoza on the sideline. After Cousins led the Raiders to a Week 1 win over the Dolphins, the No. 1 overall pick’s OROY odds dropped from +550 to +950 amid uncertainty over when, or if, he will play this season.