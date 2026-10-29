How to Watch Cardinals vs. Cowboys: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Arizona Cardinals visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Arizona has won only on the road this season, and Dallas is 1-2 at AT&T Stadium. The Cardinals are 2-5 and fourth in the NFC West, with road wins at the Chargers in Week 1 and the Rams in Week 6. The Cowboys are 3-4 and second in the NFC East.

Dallas comes in off a 38-21 win at Philadelphia on Oct. 26 and scores 27 points per game, No. 5 in the NFL. Arizona allows 29.7 points per game, a bottom 10 mark, after a 30-16 home loss to Denver in Week 7.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Arizona throws more than any team in the NFL, and Jacoby Brissett carries that load at 40.3 attempts per game. He threw 48 passes against Denver in Week 7, and Dallas gives him an opening, with two interceptions all season.

That volume has come with risk, since five of his six interceptions came in Weeks 4 through 6. The Cowboys have only 10 sacks, so Brissett should get time to work through his reads. The real question is whether Arizona can move the ball without needing 45 attempts again.

Trey McBride has 59 catches on 78 targets, and he has caught at least seven passes in five straight games, the steadiest piece of Arizona's passing game. Dallas allows 228 passing yards per game.

In an offense that throws 40 times a game, McBride gets volume no matter how the game unfolds. The test is turning catches into points, since Arizona may need points to keep up with a Dallas offense that scored 38 at Philadelphia. Red-zone looks are the place to watch, and his four touchdown catches lead the Cardinals.

Dallas needed only 27 passes from Dak Prescott in its 38-21 win at Philadelphia, and that is the version of this offense the Cowboys want. He threw three touchdown passes that day, and his 1,851 passing yards rank No. 5 in the NFL.

Arizona allows 354 total yards per game, a bottom 10 mark, so Dallas can lean on the run and let Prescott pick his spots. He has been sacked seven times, tied for the fewest in the league, against a Cardinals rush with 15 sacks. How often the Cowboys let him throw on first down will tell you how comfortable they are.

Javonte Williams has run for a touchdown in five straight games, and his career-high 155 yards at Philadelphia were his first 100-yard day of the season. Arizona is a good spot to build on that, allowing 126 rushing yards per game, a bottom 10 mark.

He carried 25 times against the Eagles, and a workload close to that would test a Cardinals front that has had trouble holding up. Williams also gives Dallas a way to keep Arizona's offense off the field. His carries inside the 10 are worth tracking, since his eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the NFL lead.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Odds

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