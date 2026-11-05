National Football League
How to Watch Broncos vs. Panthers
National Football League

How to Watch Broncos vs. Panthers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Nov. 8, 2026 7:26 a.m. ET

The Week 9 meeting between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers is set for Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, with Denver bringing a first-place mark in the AFC West into this 2026 NFL regular-season matchup.

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Carolina enters at 3-4 and sits first in the NFC South. The Panthers have scored 25.4 points per game, a top 10 mark, and they are averaging 262 passing yards per game, which ranks No. 5 in the NFL. That production has helped keep them in the division lead even through a 2-game losing streak.

Denver comes in at 6-2 and has won 4 straight games while holding first place in the AFC West. The Broncos have allowed 20.6 points per game, a top half mark, and their defense has produced 23 sacks, which ranks No. 4 in the league. That defensive profile has helped steady a team that has posted 21.5 points per game through 8 games.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Panthers

  • When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Carolina has 10 sacks and allows 27.6 points per game, 28th in the NFL, so Bo Nix should get time to throw and chances to score. He has 1,493 passing yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Denver averages 180.4 passing yards and 92.6 rushing yards per game, so the offense needs Nix to create more than it has. Carolina has four interceptions of its own. Watch his third-down completions, because converting them would keep the Broncos' defense off the field against one of the league's best passing attacks.

Denver's leading rusher has 306 yards on 94 carries in eight games, with three touchdowns. Carolina allows 140.7 rushing yards per game.

J.K. Dobbins averages 3.3 yards per carry on 11.8 carries per game, so efficiency inside the tackles is the test. Watch his carries on early downs between the 20s.

Bryce Young has 1,921 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions, and Carolina's passing offense ranks fifth in the NFL at 261.7 yards per game. Denver's defense has 23 sacks, tied for fourth most in the NFL, so protection is the question.

Denver also has seven interceptions, so Young's five are the ones the Broncos will hunt. Watch his throws under pressure. A safe ball keeps Carolina's passing offense strong enough to stay in the game and make Denver work for every point.

Denver allows 227.4 passing yards per game, which gives rookie-sized targets like Tetairoa McMillan room to work. He has 42 catches for 569 yards and two touchdowns, 13.5 yards per reception, and he is Carolina's most dangerous receiver in space.

Two touchdowns is a low total for 569 yards, so the red zone is where to track him. Denver's defense allows 20.6 points per game, so touchdowns will be scarce and each target inside the 20 matters. Watch whether Carolina gets him the ball there when the field shrinks.

Broncos vs. Panthers Odds

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