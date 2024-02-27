National Football League How good is J.J. McCarthy? Opinions vary ahead of NFL Combine Updated Feb. 27, 2024 11:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy appears to be trending toward being a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but not everyone is convinced that he'll be one of the very top selections in April.

In fact, he's "very far off" from being considered a top-three QB prospect in this year's draft, an AFC executive recently said, per Sports Illustrated. "J.J.'s not getting in the top three," he added. "No way."

Although the AFC exec didn't reveal who he or she considered this year's top-three QB prospects, the common sentiment is that USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels are the three best prospects at the position, with some mock drafts having all of them being selected with the three first picks in the draft.

Another NFL executive questioned McCarthy's size, reportedly saying that he's a "stretched-out Bryce Young." McCarthy was listed at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds in college, but that was Michigan's measurement of its quarterback. His frame may be measured differently at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week, which could prove or disprove the executive's notion that he's got a similar frame to Young, who measured at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds at last year's combine.

Of course, not everyone holds the same opinion. A long-time executive reportedly said that he needed the question of what makes Maye "so much better than McCarthy" answered as he watched tape of the Michigan star.

McCarthy gained steam as a possible top draft pick during Michigan's undefeated run to a national title in 2023. He threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions to go with 202 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Still, some questions linger around the signal-caller as he continues to surge up mock draft boards. He threw fewer passes than the other three aforementioned QBs, plus Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. — who've both been thought to be possible first-round picks. Michigan used its strong ground game and stout defense to help win the national championship, so some have wondered how much McCarthy was responsible for the Wolverines' title run.

Opinions on McCarthy also vary among FOX Sports' top NFL Draft evaluators, though they mostly skew toward being positive for the Michigan star. NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang ranked McCarthy as his fourth-best quarterback in the draft and the 25th-best overall prospect, giving him a top-50 grade. Rang had McCarthy going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 26 pick in his first mock draft.

Where will J.J. McCarthy get drafted?

"McCarthy promises to be one of the more polarizing prospects, regardless of position, in the 2024 draft class," Rang wrote. "Some see a first-round pick and long-time NFL starter with the intangibles that suggest more championships are in his future. Others view him as a middle-round flyer who may never be more than a backup."

FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked McCarthy as his fifth-best quarterback in this year's class, but had him going higher than Rang did in his first mock draft. Klatt had the Seattle Seahawks selecting McCarthy with the No. 16 pick, saying that he's the right fit for what former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald wants to do as the Seahawks' new head coach.

Klatt acknowledged that NFL teams will have to do a bit more projecting to see if McCarthy will pan out in the league, but he believes that his game will translate.

"There are these moments when you watch him on tape when he flashes high potential, a high ceiling that reminds you of the top two quarterbacks in this draft in the right fit," Klatt wrote. "McCarthy could be one of the quarterbacks from this draft that we talk about and say, 'Man, why didn't we see that? Of course he's having a ton of success.'"

J.J. McCarthy in Joel Klatt’s top 5 QBs in 2024 NFL Draft

FOX Sports NFL analyst Bucky Brooks called McCarthy the "wild-card prospect" of this year's draft class on NFL Network for similar reasons to other evaluators who have questions about him. Brooks believes that McCarthy could cement himself as a top-10 pick if he performs well and interviews well with teams at the combine.

McCarthy reportedly plans to participate in drills at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, unlike a pair of other top QB prospects. Those drills could help McCarthy show off his strengths. In addition to draft evaluators praising his arm strength, McCarthy reportedly ran a 4.48 40-yard dash ahead of Michigan's title-winning season in 2023.

Entering the combine, the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons are co-favorites to draft McCarthy, with each holding +500 odds. The Falcons hold the No. 8 overall pick, and the Vikings hold the 11th overall selection.

McCarthy, and the rest of the quarterbacks willing to participate, will compete in drills at the combine on Saturday.

