National Football League 2024 NFL odds: Which teams will draft Nix, McCarthy and Penix? Published Feb. 20, 2024 1:01 p.m. ET

Quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix were intertwined during the college football season.

McCarthy quarterbacked the Michigan Wolverines to an undefeated season and a national title, beating Penix and the Washington Huskies 34-14 in the season finale on Jan. 8.

Prior to that, Penix and the Huskies twice beat Nix and the Oregon Ducks — 36-33 in Seattle on Oct. 14 and 34-31 in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game in Las Vegas on Dec. 1.

USC QB Caleb Williams is the -1500 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.67 total) to be the No. 1 pick, and the Chicago Bears currently own the first pick in the draft.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, with Penix second, Nix third and McCarthy 10th in the voting.

In his latest mock draft, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has Nix going No. 12 to the Denver Broncos, McCarthy to the Seattle Seahawks four picks later, and Penix to the Miami Dolphins at No. 21.

Worth noting: The Seahawks are +400 favorites to select Penix, with Husky Stadium stationed about six miles from Lumen Field, home of the Seahawks.

Let's take a look at the odds for which NFL team will draft McCarthy, Penix and Nix, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, along with analysis from Klatt:

ODDS TO DRAFT BO NIX: *

Denver Broncos: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

New England Patriots: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

New Orleans Saints: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

New York Giants: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

* odds as of 2/20/24

Klatt's take: "The Russell Wilson trade didn't work out. Denver has to get cheap salary-wise at the quarterback position as a result and find a quarterback who can fit Sean Payton's preference of playing like a point guard. It might be a little high to select Nix, but he fits that mold perfectly. He's an experienced, smart, point guard-style and accurate passer."

ODDS TO DRAFT J.J. McCARTHY: *

Minnesota Vikings: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Denver Broncos: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

New England Patriots: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

New York Giants: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

New Orleans Saints: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Tennessee Titans: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Washington Commanders: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

New York Jets: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

* odds as of 2/20/24

Klatt's take: "Nobody in this draft, outside of Jim Harbaugh, is going to know McCarthy as well as Mike Macdonald, who was the coordinator at Michigan when McCarthy was a freshman."

Which NFL franchise will select J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft?

ODDS TO DRAFT MICHAEL PENIX JR.: *

Seattle Seahawks: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Denver Broncos: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

New England Patriots: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

New Orleans Saints: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

New York Giants: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

New York Jets: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Washington Commanders: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

* odds as of 2/20/24

Klatt's take: "The Dolphins need to make a decision on Tua Tagovailoa's contract. There are so many advantages to not paying your quarterback. I can see Penix fitting in with this offense and these weapons, looking similar to how he did in college. Imagine the Dolphins getting to start over with a rookie deal at that position while getting to solidify what they've got, particularly at the skill positions, and having a quarterback who's a better downfield passer than Tagovailoa?"

Which teams do you think will select J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. in April's NFL Draft? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

