How Eagles offensive line spurred Jalen Hurts’ development

PHOENIX — Jalen Hurts is a bona fide MVP candidate and the Philadelphia Eagles went 14-3 in the 2022 regular season, capturing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and riding it all the way to Super Bowl LVII ( 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App ).

But you're lying if you say you saw all that coming.

Hurts' rookie year with the Eagles in 2020 was filled with uncertainty as he worked his way into a starting role. The second-round pick got his first opportunity to start in Week 14 that season after Philadelphia benched Carson Wentz. In a 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints, Hurts ran for more than 100 yards and threw for 167 yards and a touchdown. He balled out against Arizona the next game, going 24-of-44 for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Dallas brought him back down to earth the following week, and then he was benched in Week 17 in a move widely considered to have cost head coach Doug Pederson his job.

The 2021 season was better. Hurts was the full-time starter under new head coach Nick Sirianni, but after Philadelphia suffered a first-round playoff defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, no one seemed sold on Hurts.

Fast-forward to now and there is little doubt. Hurts has morphed into everything you want in a franchise quarterback and leader. He has one of the most complete teams in the NFL and a system that has been built around him and his skill set. But perhaps the biggest key to his development is right in front of him.

It's his offensive line.

The Eagles O-line boasts three potential Hall of Famers. Center Jason Kelce is quite literally in the center of it all, now playing in the Super Bowl against his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Right tackle Lane Johnson is widely considered the best at his craft and left tackle Jordan Mailata provides the other bookend to a brick wall in front of Hurts every down.

Hurts is more than capable of getting himself out of trouble with his legs, but 2022 was about proving he is a complete quarterback. His line has allowed him to do it, and he has never wavered along the way.

"My confidence came from him pretty early," said Johnson during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. "I was very impressed with how he handled himself in college. I feel like a lot of people wouldn't have done that in that manner, had that much grace going through what he did.

"Even through the first two seasons [in Philadelphia], we had some adversity, but he never changed his personality and his work ethic never changed. And whenever success started happening, [it was the] same Jalen from the start."

Hurts has been a constant this season because his line has been a constant. It has allowed him to blossom, especially Johnson, who has the highest pass-block win rate (an astounding 95%) of any right tackle in the league, according to ESPN. The unit as a whole is top 10 in pressures allowed and has the second-best run-block win rate in the NFL at 75%. That allows for a bolstered run game, which includes Hurts himself, to allow the Eagles a vast array of ways to beat opponents offensively.

"I feel like the O-line has done a good job this past year, but just as far as [Hurts'] evolution from where he started to where he is now, he's maintained composure," said Johnson. "I feel like he's been the same guy even through adversity. He's never wavered, and I feel like having that body language and that chemistry around your team makes them calm and makes me want to work hard. So, he does a good job with setting the example."

Philadelphia has now produced a model for how to turn a franchise around. The Eagles have drafted well, including Hurts, surrounded him (literally) with talent and prioritized the trenches on both sides of the ball. Don't forget, Hurts has a historic defense to lean on, too. But he has settled in quite nicely to the MVP candidate he is, and like most things in football, it started up front.

