National Football League How Cardinals can make big leap: Pair Kyler Murray with Marvin Harrison Jr. Published Jan. 23, 2024 1:52 p.m. ET

For Jonathan Gannon, it wasn't a big deal. But for those around the league, his words regarding Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray at the end of Gannon's first season as head coach said a lot about the direction of the organization.

He said in a radio interview that he has "no doubt" Murray will be his quarterback in 2024. Gannon later clarified those remarks in a press conference with reporters.

"I've been convicted since I got here," he said. "What the guy has done for us, the player that he is, the person that he is, the competitor that he is. … That's been my view since I got here."

Murray appreciates the vote of confidence from his head coach.

"It means a lot," Murray said. "But he's told me that since Day 1. So, for me, it was nothing in the back of my mind or anything like that. I wasn't worried about it. I was just focused on going out there and playing well, proving them right. And I continue to try and do that every day."

Now that it appears decided that Murray will stick around for his sixth season in Arizona, the Cardinals must step up the process of building a team around the electric playmaker that can compete for an NFC West crown and chase Super Bowls.

Murray, 26, finished 3-5 in the final eight games of the season after returning from ACL knee surgery, including two wins against playoff teams. He showed flashes of playmaking ability in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme, looking more polished and consistent as he got more reps on game days.

"He knows that when you're the franchise quarterback, you're a big-time leader of this team," Gannon said. "And I won't tell you all the conversations we've had, but he knows that he's the closest thing to me out there.

"So, I want him to operate in a certain way. And he went above my expectations for what that looks like. And I think he's only continued to get better. And we've got to get better together. And he will."

Kyler Murray, Cardinals take down Eagles on New Year's Eve

GM Monti Ossenfort and the Cardinals have 11 picks in the upcoming draft, including two first-round picks — No. 4 overall and the Houston Texans' selection at No. 27 — and six in the first three rounds. Arizona also projects to have about $51 million in cap space according to Over the Cap after spending little money on free agents last year, so the Cardinals can make some moves to significantly improve their team this offseason.

Here are a handful of things Arizona should be focused on to build a more competitive roster around Murray after finishing last in the NFC West at 4-13 in 2023.

Find a No. 1 receiver

After moving on from DeAndre Hopkins last offseason, the Cardinals need to find a legitimate No. 1 target for Murray. Tight end Trey McBride had a breakout season, finishing with 81 receptions for 825 yards and three scores. But only the Falcons and the Jets had fewer receiving yards from their receivers than the Cardinals had this season (1,786).

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's performance the past two years has been uneven due to injuries. And he will be a free agent this offseason. Like Brown, Rondale Moore showed flashes in the passing and running games, but he needs to provide more production.

Rookie Michael Wilson made some splash plays at times for the Cardinals. Greg Dortch also contributed as a gadget guy and return man, but he projects as a complementary role player.

Arizona needs to add a big-bodied receiver through the draft who can win consistently on the perimeter.

Like, say, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

If the Cardinals can grab the 6-foot-4 Harrison at No. 4, they would bring in the team's most talented receiver since Larry Fitzgerald. Murray would get an elite target who could compete with the top pass-catchers in the NFC West.

Marvin Harrison Jr. breaks open for a 14-yard TD vs. Michigan

Keep improving offensive line

First-round selection Paris Johnson Jr. had some struggles early but played every single snap in his rookie season and improved in the second half, particularly in pass protection. Now, the Cardinals must decide if they want to leave him at right tackle or slide him over to left tackle as Murray's blindside protector.

Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries has an ACL knee injury that will require surgery during the offseason. The Cardinals also could add bodies in the interior, including a young center to groom as the anchor of the offensive line for Murray.

Add a change-of-pace back to complement James Conner

Conner, 28, was a tone-setter in the running game for the Cardinals, finishing with a team-high 1,040 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Conner is entering the final year of a three-year, $21 million contract.

The Cardinals claimed Michael Carter off waivers, and he made an impact down the backstretch of the season. But Arizona needs to add an elusive back with speed either through the draft or free agency to pair with the bruising Conner.

Because of Murray's unique ability to create explosive plays with his feet, the Cardinals could use an explosive stable of running backs to keep defenses honest in the running game.

Build a top-notch defense, starting with a pass rusher

Arizona finished with just 33 sacks in 2023, No. 30 in the NFL. The Cardinals also gave up a league-worst 143.2 rushing yards per game and allowed 26.8 points per contest, second worst in the league.

Gannon is a defensive guy, and his team has major work to do on that side of the ball. And that should start with adding a legitimate edge rusher, a game-changer off the edge who can consistently demand double teams.

The Cardinals never replaced J.J. Watt when he retired last season and should look to add a pass rusher with top-end athletic traits in the draft.

Arizona also could use a lock-down cornerback to shut down the talented receivers in the NFC West, including Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk for the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams rookie Puka Nacua and DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks. And they must figure out what to do with free agent Budda Baker. The six-time Pro Bowl safety has been a team leader since Arizona drafted him in 2017.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

