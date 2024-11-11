National Football League
Giants will 'evaluate' Daniel Jones, QB situation during bye week
Published Nov. 11, 2024 4:46 p.m. ET

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave the media a noncommittal answer when asked about franchise quarterback Daniel Jones on Monday, one day after the team suffered a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany.

"We're going to get started on this process here of, you know, going back and looking at everything you normally look at in a bye week: schemes, situational stuff, technique," Daboll said. "You evaluate the players … You have a good amount of games to watch, situational review tape, calls, all those type of things."

Daboll appeared to have suggested that the Giants plan to evaluate a handful of things during their upcoming Week 11 bye, including Jones, who has struggled under center all season. The Giants (2-8) have dropped five consecutive games, with Jones completing just 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. 

The 27-year-old has been sacked 29 times so far this season, the fourth-most in the league.

Backup quarterbacks Drew Locke and Tommy DeVito could provide a refresh for New York before they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) in Week 12, but Daboll didn't respond to such speculation. "We'll do that like we normally do on a bye week and, you know, try to improve in the areas that you know we need to improve on," Daboll offered.

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million extension (with $92 million guaranteed and a $23 million injury guarantee) in March 2023 after leading the Giants to a playoff berth during Daboll's first season at the helm. New York could release Jones this offseason while taking on a $22.21 dead cap hit, as he has a $41.6 million cap hit in 2025 and a $58.6 million cap hit in 2026, per Spotrac.

Giants president and co-owner John Mara told reporters last month that both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen would return in 2025 despite being "very disappointed with where [they] are right now."

It remains to be seen if the same goes for Jones.

