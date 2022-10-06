National Football League Geno Smith's inspiring story; a breakout 49er: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Peter Schrager

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

We are a quarter of the way through the 2022 NFL season, so let's take stock of a few of the most surprising early-season storylines.

1. Who had any idea Geno Smith had this in him? Well, the Seahawks

Though it might have sounded blasphemous to say aloud a month ago, the Seahawks look considerably better on offense with Geno Smith under center than they did the last two seasons with Russell Wilson.

Smith has been waiting his turn behind Wilson for years, and while pundits spent the offseason attaching everyone from Drew Lock to Deshaun Watson to Kenny Pickett to Marcus Mariota to Baker Mayfield to Sam Darnold to Jimmy G to the QB1 gig in Seattle, the Seahawks brass quietly was confident Geno was the guy all along.

Geno Smith's career day Seahawks QB Geno Smith reflects on Seattle's 48-45 victory at Detroit in which he threw for two TDs and ran for another.

The signs were there. I interviewed Pete Carroll as part of the NFL Network's draft coverage in April, and when I asked why the team hadn't selected a quarterback during the first two days, he seemed almost surprised at the question. Geno Smith was the name he mentioned.

Go back a few weeks before that, and Smith chose to stay in Seattle, instead of leaving in free agency and ending up with a team that either was closer to a Super Bowl title, or offering him more money to be a backup.

Trust me, his agent's phone was ringing.

Smith signed a one-year deal for up to $3.5 million with only $500,000 guaranteed at the time of signing. It's the fourth straight one-year deal he has signed with Seattle.

And now, he's not only the unquestioned guy in Seattle, but he's flourishing.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's offense, which objectively seemed herky-jerky and lacked a defined identity a season ago, is soaring with Smith right now.

Smith won the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week award after throwing for 320 yards and accounting for three TDs in Week 4, expertly leading a Seahawks offense that did not punt in a game for the first time in franchise history.

After winning that 48-45 shootout in Detroit, Seattle (2-2) sits in a four-way tie for first place in the NFC West. Through four games, Smith has the highest completion percentage for a quarterback with four starts in NFL history.

He's embracing it and leaning in, too. After a Week 1 win over Wilson and the Broncos, Smith said, "They wrote me off. I ain't write back though." A few days later, he filed a trademark on the phrase.

Seattle offense erupts Robert Smith and Chris Myers break down the Seahawks' Week 4 victory over the Lions in a wild shootout.

What makes this all the more remarkable, of course, is the contrast to what the offense looked like a year ago with a future Hall of Famer at the controls.

Seattle's two star wide receivers (DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett) were supposed to take massive steps back with Smith at QB instead of Wilson. They haven't.

Smith is also doing this behind an offensive line that features two rookie offensive tackles. That's usually a massive red flag. But Smith has held up, and both Abe Lucas and Charles Cross are playing formidable football in their first seasons.

A fun exercise might be listing the best QBs in the NFC thus far. Jalen Hurts is in the conversation. I'd say Cooper Rush belongs in it, too. After that, who are you putting in there besides Geno Smith? Rodgers? Brady? Stafford? Wentz?

Geno has been as good as all of them. It's more than merely a cool story, it's an inspiring one.

Fourth one-year contract in a row. Getting another shot at as a starter age 32. Feelin' it, and his team defying expectations. Hats off to Geno Smith. It's stories like his that make us fall in love with this sport over and over again.

2. Hufanga's a beast

Don't kick yourself if you're just getting to know the sport's newest breakout sensation in San Francisco. 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga wasn't a 2021 draft darling, didn't dominate in the college game at USC, and as a second year player, only started three games a year ago.

Going 180th overall in the fifth round, it seems like the rest of the NFL missed on him, too. Because, umm, this dude is special.

Watching him each week this season, Hufanga seems to get better and better with each passing game, and what's so impressive is his decisiveness.

I thought I was so smart earlier this season on "Good Morning Football," comparing him to fellow former Trojan Troy Polamalu. Not only do the two men know each other, but Hufanga has been getting that comparison for years.

This season alone, Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman have all made the same comment I did.

What's Hufanga say about all that? "Being around guys like that and hearing that from people is an honor, but I would never want to take that away from a great legend like Troy," he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner.

"I'm very blessed just to be able to train with him, and I think he's one of the best to ever do it."

Humble, hungry and awesome. The 49ers know what they have, and defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans is using him in such a variety of (terrifying) ways. And good for the San Francisco front office, too. It would have been easy to simply re-sign Jaquaski Tartt or go and pay for a big free-agent safety.

Instead, John Lynch and his crew saw enough signs from Hufanga to put their faith in the second-year star. Carolina's Baker Mayfield is struggling mightily. The last thing he wants to see is Hufanga roaming around the line of scrimmage this Sunday.

3. The Falcons running backs

The Falcons got crummy news this week with Cordarrelle Patterson being placed on injured reserve.

With the role he plays being as significant as it is, I'd typically say, "There goes that," for Atlanta's run game. But not after Week 4's statement performance by that running-back room and the Atlanta offensive line.

In a one-score game without his team's best back, Arthur Smith decided to run the ball 14 straight plays with a motley crew of backs who were anything but household names. Against Cleveland on Sunday, Atlanta's combo of Avery Williams, Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier toted the rock to the tune of 172 yards in the second half alone.

Who are these guys? I spoke with Smith over text this week, and he couldn't have been prouder of the trio.

Huntley is a second-year pro who just finally got added to the active roster after a season-plus on the practice squad. Allgeier is an angry runner out of BYU who slipped to the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams might have the most unlikely journey, having played defensive back and on special teams last season.

The Falcons offensive line deserves as much credit as the backs for last week's performance. But guard Chris Lindstrom didn't want the shine after the game. "It's inspiring to watch those guys run," Lindstrom said. "Those guys run hard; they work hard every single day. The finishing that guys have at the top of runs, from skill guys to offensive line trying to push the pile, and those guys just running hard, it's just really awesome to be a part of."

Atlanta plays Tampa Bay in Week 5, with the Bucs coming off one of their toughest weeks and toughest losses since Tom Brady arrived in 2020.

The Falcons' game plan is going to be doing much of what they did last week: keeping the ball out of Brady's hands and relying on what is nothing short of the most unlikely trio of backs in the league.

The way this season has gone, nothing is too shocking. And with a win in Week 5, Atlanta would be atop the NFC South.

4. Shane Bowen deserves a little love

After a rough 0-2 start with losses to the Giants and the Bills, the Titans have now seemingly righted the ship and won two straight games.

The defense has led the way. Consider this: The Titans haven't given up a single point in the second half of their last two games.

Titans continue dominance of Colts Mark Schlereth and Adam Amin weigh in on the Titans' 24-17 victory at Indianapolis in Week 4.

The defense has been mentally tough, and it might be time their defensive coordinator gets a little love. Shane Bowen was brought to Ohio State by Urban Meyer from Kennessaw State way back when, and when his fellow Buckeyes assistant Mike Vrabel jumped to the pros to take a job with Houston as their DC, Vrabel took Bowen along with him.

Vrabel got the Tennessee job in 2018, and one of his first hires was his guy, Bowen. But in 2020, the Tennessee defense was horrendous, and it was Bowen, the outside linebackers coach and defensive playcaller, who caught much of the ire from the local fan base.

Vrabel could have jumped ship or bailed on his guy. He doubled down, instead, giving him the official DC title.

Last season, the Titans defense made a giant step up, and this year, they seem to be even better.

In 2020, that rough year, the Titans gave up first downs on 51.9 percent third-down plays, the worst number since that became an official NFL stat in 1991. They had the fewest sacks ever by a playoff team with just 19.

The 2022 Titans defense is without starters Harold Landry and Elijah Molden. Amani Hooker missed Week 4. And yet, there's Jeffery Simmons all over the field, continuing his dominance from the defensive line position.

Rashad Weaver wasn't expected to be the team's leading pass rusher. But the rookie out of Pittsburgh has four sacks and appears to be worthy of a starting role.

The other name to watch on this unit is Denico Autry. The free-agent signing from a year ago was fantastic in 2021. The last two weeks, he has been a demon, in the backfield and stopping the run.

Tennessee's due for a few frustrating games, and the offense is always on watch, but the defense is as solid as it comes, and that has been the case for two years now.

The Week 2 loss to Buffalo was an embarrassment. It appears it was an outlier.

As for Bowen? He's 36, has experience in the college and pro games and relates well with players. Keep an eye on him if this Titans D continues to impress.

5. Word of warning for Eagles fans

My guy, Matt Okada, at the NFL Network passed this one along: The Eagles are 4-0 and the last undefeated team remaining in football.

Are Eagles most impressive team? Joy Taylor says Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have been dominant on both sides of the ball in their 4-0 start.

Here's the wonky stat, though … The "Last Undefeated Team" has not gone on to win the Super Bowl in any of the last 15 seasons, with the 2006 Colts the most recent team to convert the longest unbeaten start (9-0) into a Lombardi Trophy.

Interestingly, the Eagles' Week 5 opponent, the Cardinals were the "Last Undefeated Team" in 2021, starting 7-0 but finishing the regular season 11-6 and bowing out in the wild-card round of the postseason.

So, hang tight, Eagles fans! It's a long season.

Peter Schrager is an NFL writer for FOX Sports and a host of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network.

