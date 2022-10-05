National Football League Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith highlight NFL Players of the Week 15 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Patrick Mahomes was his usual self in prime time. Geno Smith was as good as he's ever been in a shootout. That earned both quarterbacks NFL Players of the Week honors.

Which other players balled out this past weekend? Let's unveil the Week 4 awards.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes heard the naysayers suggesting he couldn't produce the same type of numbers without WR Tyreek Hill. He watched as his peers ranked him the third-best QB in football. And thus far, despite the doubts surrounding him, he's done nothing but ball out.

Mahomes has guided the Chiefs to a 3-1 record and the top spot in the AFC West. And Sunday night against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Mahomes added another historic showing to his lengthy rap sheet, erupting for 249 yards and three touchdowns on a 23-of-37 clip. He added four rushes for 34 yards on the ground, while pulling out perhaps the play of the week with an acrobatic flick pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire early in the second quarter.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week: S Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Ravens' coach John Harbaugh has received heaps of criticism for his choice to go for it on fourth down during the squad's 23-20 loss to Buffalo, but the reason he's fielding such a large firestorm is because of Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Poyer made an excellent play on the ball to stifle Baltimore's 14-play, 93-yard drive, leaping in front of a receiver to record a TD-saving takeaway. Even better for Poyer: It was his second INT of the day. The first came earlier in the fourth after Lamar Jackson's pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Poyer finished the game with six total tackles and three pass deflections, but it was his pair of late interceptions that helped key Buffalo's victory.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week: QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Genoooo! Those who thought Geno Smith wasn't equipped to man the helm for the Seattle Seahawks have had another thing coming early in the season. And while Sunday afternoon was one of the 20 highest-scoring games in NFL history, it was also likely Smith's premier career performance.

Smith was unstoppable throughout the affair, dropping dime after dime as he cashed in for 320 yards (23-for-30) and two TDs through the air, and scoring another TD on the ground. He also ran for 49 yards total on seven attempts in the 48-45 win. Seattle's defense certainly can't give up 45 points an outing if it wants to sustain success, but Smith showing out like this will only net positives for its offense going forward.

Geno Smith finished with 320 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Lions

NFC Defensive Player of the Week: LB Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' defense was subpar in the beginning of its outing vs. the Jaguars, but after the team fell behind 14-0, the unit put an emphatic foot down, clamping down Jacksonville's offense as the matchup wore on. And Haason Reddick was right in the middle of it all.

Jacksonville went eight plays for 80 yards on its second drive of the tilt, but after taking an early lead, was held scoreless through the second and third quarters. Reddick's pressure on QB Trevor Lawrence was a massive catalyst in that effort, as he posted four total tackles, two sacks, a tackle for a loss and a solo QB hit. Both sacks resulted in forced fumbles, and Reddick cleaned them up, pouncing on both to net his team possession.

Special teams: AFC, NFC Players of the Week: K Evan McPherson (Cincinnati Bengals) and K Greg Joseph (Minnesota Vikings)

McPherson helped put away the Dolphins in the fourth quarter of Cincy's Thursday night game, hitting a pair of field goals from 19 and 57 yards out, respectively, while converting on all three of his XP attempts throughout the match. He tallied his third AFC Player of the Week award, after receiving two last season.

Joseph was the Vikings' most potent point-scorer in their 28-25 win over New Orleans in London. He made all five of his FG attempts, one of which came from 47 yards out to seal Minnesota's victory. This season, Joseph is 8-of-10 on field goals and 8-of-9 on extra points.

