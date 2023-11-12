National Football League Geno Smith, Jason Myers lift Seahawks past Commanders on last-second field goal Updated Nov. 12, 2023 9:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jason Myers converted his fifth field goal of the game, a 43-yarder as time expired, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Washington Commanders 29-26 on Sunday.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Washington QB Sam Howell traded big throws and touchdown passes in the final 5 minutes, but it was Smith who had the final chance at the victory and came through.

'We came out and we did it' — Seahawks' Geno Smith on defeating Commanders, 29-26

Howell pulled Washington even at 26-26 on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown with 52 seconds remaining. Smith took over and made a pair of big throws to DK Metcalf: a 17-yard strike on third-and-4 and a 27-yard pass to the Washington 25. Smith spiked the ball with 3 seconds left and Myers concluded his perfect day for Seattle (6-3), which remained tied with San Francisco atop the NFC West.

Smith was 31-of-47 for 369 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He hit Tyler Lockett for a 5-yard TD with 3:47 remaining, which appeared to be the decisive score at the time.

Howell had an answer, giving Washington (4-6) a chance in the closing seconds. Howell converted a fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 43 with an 8-yard pass to Terry McLaurin. Three plays later, on third-and-10, Howell dropped a pass over the arms of defenders Jordyn Brooks and Devon Witherspoon and into the hands of Brown, who sprinted untouched for the tying score. It was Brown's first touchdown of the season.

Howell finished 29-of-44 for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a 51-yard TD pass to running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the fourth play of the game and hit Antonio Gibson for a 19-yard TD with 8 minutes left that tied the game at 19-all.

Smith completed 9 of 11 passes on Seattle's final two possessions, and he connected with Kenneth Walker III on a 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the third quarter, the longest play from scrimmage this season for the Seahawks. Smith also didn't turn the ball over for the first time since Week 4. Metcalf had seven catches for 98 yards and Lockett had eight catches for 92 yards.

DK Metcalf comes up clutch for the Seahawks in a tight 29-26 victory over the Commanders

Along with the game-winner, Myers made field goals from 45 (twice), 42 and 33 yards. Myers has made 17 of his last 18 field-goal attempts after starting the season 3-of-6.

Robinson had six catches for 119 yards for Washington, which struggled to get a ground game going. The Commanders had just 68 yards on 14 carries.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

