National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 13 picks Published Dec. 1, 2023 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $130,000 through the first 12 weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (worth 7 points); Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (worth 8 points); Brock Purdy, San Francisco 9ers (worth 9 points); Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (worth 10 points)

The Eagles' secondary sure looks like it can be had. With a full arsenal of weapons and a bit of motivation after last year’s disappointing events in the NFC Championship Game, I expect Brock Purdy and the 49ers to make a big statement here.

Prediction: Brock Purdy

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Lions, New Orleans Saints

Off the bye week and the change at defensive coordinator, maybe the Commanders can slow the Dolphins down some. The Saints might be the sneaky play here against Detroit, who is kind of teetering right now. Yeah, we’re trusting Derek Carr to play well without some of his weapons, but at home the Saints could surprise.

Prediction: Saints, Lions, Dolphins, Commanders

Which wide receiver will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

A.J. Brown, Eagles (worth 6 points); Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (worth 7 points); Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (worth 8 points); Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (worth 9 points)

I anticipate the Eagles having to throw against a Niners defense that has been susceptible against the pass this year. That would mean potentially a big game for A.J. Brown. And while we’re not getting a lot of bang for our buck with only six points, I think he’s the most likely leader among this group. If you’re looking to go with someone else, it would be the other WR on Lincoln Financial Field Sunday in Brandon Aiyuk.

Prediction: A.J. Brown

Jalen Hurts MVP? Eagles vs. 49ers best gambling advice and bets

Order the running backs by who will have the LONGEST RUSH from highest to lowest:

David Montgomery, Lions; Breece Hall, New York Jets; Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns; Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Sheesh, this is quite the guessing game! Who will pop the biggest run? I’d love to take a flier on Breece Hall, but the Jets have zero threat in the passing game, so that could make it tough. David Montgomery faces a pretty good Saints defense, but the presence of the Lions' passing game could allow him to break one. CMC is always a threat, but how would a bad-weather game affect him? Jerome Ford against the Rams? That seems like one that has good potential, too. Let's flip a coin here and see what we come up with!

Prediction: Ford, Montgomery, Hall, CMC

Which kicker will make the most FIELD GOALS in the game?

Dustin Hopkins, Browns (worth 5 points); Blake Grupe, Saints (worth 6 points); Younghoe Ko, Atlanta Falcons (worth 7 points); Greg Zuerlein, Jets (worth 8 points)

So basically, which team will get bogged down in or near the red zone? Hopkins may have some long FG tries if the Browns' QB situation isn't squared away, and the Saints should put up points on the Lions. But it feels like Younghoe Ko is the best option here. I don't trust the Jets to move the ball, but the defense could give Desmond Ridder a lot of problems. I can see the Falcons getting good field position and not being able to do a whole lot with it, resulting in a few opportunities for Ko.

Prediction: Younghoe Ko

What will be the outcome of 49ers-Eagles game?

Niners win by 3 points or more? Eagles win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer?

This line has gotten a little out of control. But I think the effect of the last few weeks for the Eagles' consecutive hard games against the Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills may catch up with them here. Plus, the Niners have some extra rest as they played on Thanksgiving. Surely, the Eagles can't pull the rabbit out of the hat every week, right?

Prediction: Niners by 3 or more

Tiebreaker Question: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 49ers 27, Eagles 24

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share