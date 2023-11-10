National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 10 picks Updated Nov. 10, 2023 12:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $90,000 through the first nine weeks.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (worth seven points); Travis Etienne, Jaguars (worth eight points); Alvin Kamara, Saints (worth nine points); Derrick Henry, Titans (worth 10 points)

I’ll go with Etienne as I think he’ll be heavily involved in the Jags' game plan in so many different ways — running and through short passes to try and keep the Niners pass-rush off balance. I'm curious to see how the return of Deebo Samuel will impact McCaffrey’s production.

Prediction: Travis Etienne

Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

49ers, Jaguars, Browns, Ravens

I like the Niners to go to Jacksonville and win, so that’s my top pick here. But I do think the Jags offense will have some success. The Ravens might be the best team in the league, and being they face a rival here, there will be no look ahead to next week's big game with the Bengals. Cleveland has had some OL injuries, and you never know what you’re going to get from Deshaun Watson every week.

Prediction: 49ers, Jaguars, Ravens, Browns

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Dak Prescott, Cowboys (worth five points); Joe Burrow, Bengals (worth six points); Lamar Jackson, Ravens (worth seven points); Joshua Dobbs, Vikings (worth eight points)

Even with some questions at WR, Joe Burrow is my pick here. I’d have to assume at least one of JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins will play, and Houston is just frisky enough that it could hang around here. Burrow goes for well over 300 yards and keeps that MVP push going.

Prediction: Joe Burrow

Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers; Amari Cooper, Browns; DK Metcalf, Seahawks; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

I think the Seahawks are in for a battle with Washington and will have to run their offense for a while, meaning Metcalf will be in the game for the duration and be targeted whenever Geno Smith has time to throw. The Giants stink, and Lamb is coming off a huge game. He should have another here. It's always a guessing game of which 49ers player will be the focus of the offense, and I just can't trust Deshaun Watson will have a ton of time behind a makeshift OL.

Prediction: Metcalf, Lamb, Aiyuk, Cooper

Which defensive player will record the MOST SACKS?

Myles Garrett, Browns (worth seven points); Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants (worth eight points); Josh Allen, Jaguars (worth nine points); Micah Parsons, Cowboys (worth 10 points)

I’m surprised Parsons is worth 10 points here, but I’ll avoid biting there, being this game will likely be so out of reach he may sit out a good amount of the second half. Josh Allen is my pick, as the Niners have some OL problems, and he could benefit from them.

Prediction: Josh Allen

What will be the outcome of the Giants-Cowboys game?

Giants win, tie or lose by 15 points or fewer; Cowboys win by 16 points or more

The Giants may currently be the worst team in the league, given their QB situation. I wouldn’t be shocked if they didn't win another game this season. This one certainly will be over early, and a Cowboys rout.

Prediction: Cowboys win by 16 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score of the Giants-Cowboys game?

Prediction: Cowboys 38, Giants 6

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

