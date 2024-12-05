National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL, CFB, MLB recap: Winners plan holiday shopping, Disney trip Updated Dec. 5, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is there anything more enjoyable than bonding over sports with loved ones while winning some cash?

People get to do exactly that every week with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 contest.

With opportunities to win thousands of dollars, the Super 6 game gives fans a new reason to get excited about sports.

The contest — which has been live since the beginning of the 2023 NFL season — has already given away a ton of cash.

This season, across all contests (NFL, College Football, NFL Network and MLB), more than $239,000 in cash and prizes has been awarded.

Let's take a look at a few of our recent winners.

Home of the Braves

Les from North Georgia won the MLB Championship Super 6 contest, perfectly fitting for him as an Atlanta Braves fan.

"I've been playing Super 6 since September, and knowledge is my strategy," the retiree explained.

While Les' rooting interest is in the Braves, he does have a bold prediction about how the rest of the college football and NFL seasons will play out.

"It's hard to win it all," he said, "but I do think the Buckeyes, Dawgs and Falcons will make the postseason."

College Football, MLB Reign Supreme

Justice from Maryland is one of our recent winners who chose not to tell his folks right away about his good fortune.

"No, I haven't told my family yet, but I do plan to start my Christmas shopping earlier than later," the college football Week 9 winner revealed.

And then there's Midwest Jeff, a software engineer from Minnesota, who abandons strategy when it comes to FOX Super 6.

"I just pick and pray," he admitted after cashing in on the FOX Super 6 MLB World Series contest.

Les (left) and Justice are two of the most recent FOX Super 6 winners to cash in.

West Coaster Cashes In

NFL Week 6 winner Michael from Washington admits that he was shocked when he found out he had won.

"When I realized it was actual and factual, I was in disbelief," the beverage industry worker told us. "I told my family and friends, and their reaction was very similar to mine — shocked and excited."

When it comes to his favorite team, Michael is a diehard Raiders fan. "I have been a fan of the Raiders since they were in Oakland, then L.A., back to Oakland and I'm still a fan now that they're in Vegas."

So what does he plan to do with the cash?

"Although I did not win the Super Bowl, I will be going to Disneyland!"

Michael from University Place, Washington, is excited about taking a Disney trip.

Terrible Towel, Wonderful Winner

Dakota from Pittsburgh works in finance and won the NFL Network contest in October.

"I've been playing for about two years and make selections primarily based off of the players' opponents," she explained. "A receiver or running back that might not be top 10 can still have dominant performances against weaker teams or a team facing injuries."

The Steelers fan also gave us her bold prediction for the season.

"T.J. Watt is locked in this year, so Defensive Player of the Year is his for the taking. I think the Steelers will definitely make the playoffs and will hopefully make a run for a Super Bowl."

Dakota enjoys watching her favorite team.

Super 6 at a Glance

Every week, the contest challenges its participants with fun, knowledge-oriented questions. We dug into the data to grab a few nuggets from the weeks that our highlighted winners won.

MLB League Championship Contest

There were four perfect entries in the MLB League Championship contest. Les took the top prize via the tiebreaker by most accurately predicting the final score of Game 4 of the NLCS when the Dodgers beat the Mets 10-2.

College Football Week 9

Ranker questions continue to be our most difficult question each week. During college football Week 9, Justice was part of only 1.95% of entries that correctly ordered Question No. 4: "Order the following by who will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS (highest to lowest)" as DJ Giddens > Omarion Hampton > RJ Harvey > Kaleb Johnson.

MLB World Series

The easiest question in the World Series contest was Question No. 6: "Who will win GAME 4 of the World Series? Yankees or Dodgers?" It was a relatively even split between picks, but Jeff was part of 48.7% of entries that correctly picked the Yankees to beat the Dodgers.

NFL Week 6

The hardest non-ranker question for NFL Week 6 was Question No. 1: "Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?" Michael was part of 11.9% of entries that correctly picked Chris Godwin, who had 125 receiving yards over A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Your Turn!

So how can you join in on the fun?

It's simple.

Just look out for our next FOX Super 6 contest , and when it goes live, try your hand to see if you can win.

The best part is that it's free.

Your lucky day could be a few guesses away. Head to the app and start playing now!

