National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 6 picks Updated Oct. 10, 2024 4:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 6 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 6 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

A.J. Brown, Chris Godwin, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown

Shockingly, Lamb has yet to have a 100-yard receiving game this season, after having eight last season and finishing second in the league in receiving yards. The Cowboys have won two in a row, and in order to upset Detroit in Week 6, it could require their superstar wideout to be just that — a superstar.

Prediction: CeeDee Lamb

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Cowboys

The Lions have a high-powered offense, and even though the Cowboys have been uneven this season, they should have a high-powered offense. I think that will be a bit of a shootout in Jerry World. Meanwhile, both the Falcons and Panthers have scored 30 or more just once apiece this season.

Prediction: Lions, Cowboys, Falcons, Panthers

3. Which team will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Packers, Cardinals, Eagles, Saints

The Packers (third), Cards (fourth) and Eagles (fifth) have three of the top five rushing offenses in the league, but only one of those three has struggled mightily when it comes to stopping the run, and that's Arizona. The Cardinals are one of five NFL teams allowing 147 rushing yards or more per game this season. Furthermore, they're on the road at Green Bay.

Prediction: Packers

4. Which team will WIN ON THE ROAD this week?

Buccaneers, Cardinals, Browns, None (all lose)

The Cardinals aren't beating the Pack in Green Bay. The Browns aren't beating the Eagles in Philly, let alone anyone on the road. But the Bucs get the division rival Saints without starting QB Derek Carr. I figure they will overcome Spencer Rattler in his first-ever NFL start.

Prediction: Buccaneers

5. Order these NFC QBs by who will have the MOST PASSING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott

The Lions have struggled to stop teams through the air this season (allowing 258.3 passing yards per game) but Cousins is coming off arguably the best performance of his career, throwing for 509 yards in Week 5. In Week 6, he gets a division rival and one of the league's bottom-feeders in Carolina. Let's see if he can keep his momentum going for a second week.

Prediction: Kirk Cousins

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Lions win by 4 or more points OR Cowboys win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

Prediction: Cowboys win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

The Lions are putting the pieces together to make a another run at the NFC title game this year, but the defense needs to improve. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb should connect quite a few times to make this a close one in Dallas.

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Lions 30, Cowboys 28

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

share