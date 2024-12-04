National Football League 2024 NFL Week 14 Pick 'Em: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Dec. 4, 2024 4:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 13 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 13 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen

Cousins and Purdy have both been backsliding as of late, and I'm unsure what to expect from either moving forward. I'm going with Allen, who threw for 148 yards last week in a snowstorm. Now, he gets to play the Rams on the road, in opposite weather. In addition, he is the MVP favorite. From here on out, it's possible that Buffalo might gameplan for him to win that award with some gaudy stats.

Prediction: Josh Allen

2. Order the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Falcons, Vikings, Panthers, Eagles

Carolina is 2-2 in its last four, and those two losses were by a combined six points. So it has been competitive. Still, on the road against Philly is a tough ask. As for Atlanta, it has lost three in a row, and now the Falcons visit a Vikings team looking to keep pace in the race for the top seed in the NFC.

Prediction: Eagles, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Malik Nabers, Drake London, Justin Jefferson, DJ Moore

Jefferson is the best of the group by far, but sometimes, the coverages just don't allow for him to see the ball as much as you would expect. Over the last three weeks, London has 36 targets, 20 of which he has caught. Despite the Falcons' recent struggles, he's emerged as the No. 1 pass-catcher on a team that throws a lot.

Prediction: Drake London

4. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

A.J. Brown, Puka Nacua, Brock Bowers, Jauan Jennings

Brown, Nacua and Bowers all have two 100-yard receiving games in the past four weeks — but only one gets Carolina at home. Philly has won eight straight and is humming on offense, as it goes for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Chances are it leans into its star wideout more and more.

Prediction: A.J. Brown

5. Order the RBs by who will have the MOST TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest):

Alvin Kamara, Kyren Williams, Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson

I'm not going against Barkley in any scenario. He leads the league in carries and rushing yards, meaning his opportunities are always aplenty. He also has 267 receiving yards on the year. The Saints also get a struggling Giants team this week, so I like Kamara to finish second on this list— as his 1,344 scrimmage yards are the third-most in the league behind Barkley and Derrick Henry.

Prediction: Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Bijan Robinson, Kyren Williams

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Rams win, tie or lose by 4 points or fewer OR Bills win by 5 points or more

The Rams are an enigma. They started 1-4, then won three straight, and are 2-2 in their last four, as they sit at 6-6. See what I mean? Now, Buffalo — winners of seven straight — comes to town, a game behind Kansas City in the race for the top seed in the AFC, with a win over the Chiefs in its pocket. In short, both teams need a win, but I have more faith in the form of the Bills than the Rams right now, even though I believe it will be close.

Prediction: Rams win, tie or lose by 4 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Bills 30, Rams 27

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

