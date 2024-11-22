National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 12 picks Updated Nov. 22, 2024 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 12 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which RB will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey

The Lions are one of seven teams that don't allow 100 rushing yards per game, so Taylor could have a tough day on the ground. As I always point out, Gibbs splits carries with David Montgomery, and he only has two 100-yard rushing games this season. So, will Jacobs have more success on the Niners defense, or will McCaffrey have more success against the Green Bay D? Give me Jacobs on a cold day in Wisconsin.

Prediction: Josh Jacobs

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Cowboys, Commanders, Lions, Colts

Well, the Commanders are hosting the Cowboys, so it's not difficult to guess which team will score more points in that contest. Plus, Dan Quinn knows that Cowboys offense. Maybe Dallas pulls off a stunner, with Washington having lost two straight? I don't see it, but crazier things have happened. As for Detroit-Indy, until I see that Lions offense slowed down, I don't think there's a better offense in the league.

Prediction: Lions, Commanders, Colts, Cowboys

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Brock Bowers, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Travis Kelce

Bowers has gotten 65 targets in the past six weeks, after getting just 24 in the first four weeks. He's firmly entrenched as a vital part of the Las Vegas offense. In addition, his 70 receptions are second in the NFL behind Ja'Marr Chase's 73.

Prediction: Brock Bowers

4. Which WR will have 100+ RECEIVING YARDS in Week 12?

Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, DK Metcalf, None

Collins has played one game since returning from injury, and Metcalf hasn't hit 100 since the end of September. Jefferson has an argument for being the best receiver in the game, and he's the only one of these three that has a 100-yard receiving game in November. However, those types of games are getting hard to come by in the winter months.

Prediction: None

5. Order the NFC North QBs by who will have the MOST PASSING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Jordan Love

With the way the "Goffense" is humming in Detroit, it's hard to go against him. Minnesota is at Chicago, and the Bears offense struggles to stay on the field, meaning Darnold could see the ball in his hands a lot.

Prediction: Goff, Darnold, Love, Williams

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

49ers win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer OR Packers win by 3 points or more

In the last four weeks, the Packers have eked out a 2-point win at home over Houston and a 3-point win at Jacksonville, they lost by 10 to the Lions at home, and edged Chicago by one on the road. I don't know, it feels like the Packers haven't played great in a while. As for S.F., greatness hasn't been its modus operandi this season either, but the Niners — at 5-5 — need wins. They need 'em bad.

Prediction: 49ers win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

