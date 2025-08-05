National Football League FOX Announces Broadcasters For 2025 NFL Season, Week 1 Assignments Published Aug. 8, 2025 11:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Are you ready for Year 2 of the GOAT on FOX? We are. So, in the words of Tom Brady: Let’s f***ing go.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner will be back in the broadcast booth for FOX in 2025, serving as its lead NFL game analyst. He’ll call games alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt again, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi continuing to serve as the sideline reporters for FOX’s top NFL announcing crew, as the network unveiled its full announcer lineup for the 2025 season on Friday.

Brady, Burkhardt, Andrews and Rinaldi will help ring in the NFL’s 32nd season on FOX when they’ll be on the call for the New York Giants-Washington Commanders game (Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET) in Week 1. A week later, they’ll be on the call for last year’s Super Bowl rematch when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in America’s Game of the Week (Sept. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET). Brady, Burkhardt, Andrews and Rinaldi were also on the call for the Eagles’ blowout win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Play-by-play voice Joe Davis and analyst Greg Olsen will be paired for the second straight year as well, with longtime NFL on FOX reporter Pam Oliver joining them on the sidelines. They’ll be on the call for the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game (Sept. 7, 4:05 p.m. ET) in Week 1.

Those Week 1 matchups will be preceded by "FOX NFL Sunday" at noon ET, which has been the No. 1 NFL studio pregame show for the last 31 seasons. Curt Menefee returns as host, with Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan continuing their roles as regular analysts on the show. Rob Gronkowski will also be a part of the desk for select weeks, while Jay Glazer continues in his role FOX’s NFL insider.

"FOX NFL Kickoff" will enter its 13th season as well, airing in its usual 11 a.m. ET time slot. Host Charissa Thompson will be joined by Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and former NFL star Julian Edelman on the desk, while "The Herd’s" Colin Cowherd will also contribute to the show. The show will also broadcast from a new studio in 2025, which will contain the same XR/AR technology seen on "FOX NFL Sunday," 54 million LED lights, eight tracked cameras and 40 real-time render engines driving the set. The enhanced technology will allow the set backdrop "to mimic the visuals of any NFL stadium," according to a release.

As for the rest of the NFL on FOX game announcers, most of the announcing lineups remain the same from 2024. The only change is that reporter Allison Williams will move from covering college football games to covering NFL games on FOX, joining play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler and analyst Daryl "Moose" Johnson. They’ll be on the call for the Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns game (Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET) in Week 1.

As for other Week 1 assignments, Kenny Albert, who is FOX’s longest-tenured NFL announcer, former NFL Pro Bowler Jonathan Vilma and reporter Megan Olivi will call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Atlanta Falcons game (Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET). Longtime FOX broadcaster Chris Myers, three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth and reporter Jen Hale will call the Carolina Panthers-Jacksonville Jaguars game (Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET). Finally, Adam Amin, former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and reporter Kristina Pink will be on the mic for Cam Ward’s NFL debut when the Tennessee Titans take on the Denver Broncos (Sept. 7, 4:05 p.m. ET).

Former NFL Vice Presidents of Officiating Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will also continue their roles as rules experts, with one of them pitching in for every NFL on FOX game throughout the 2025 season.

