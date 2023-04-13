National Football League Five prospects Giants should target in first round of NFL Draft Published Apr. 13, 2023 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It has been 11 long years since the Giants had a pick this low in the NFL Draft, and in more than half of those drafts they were picking in the top 10. It's much easier near the top, of course.

There are a lot fewer variables, too.

That's why, though everybody knows the Giants have their eyes on the top receivers, there's no guarantee they'll find one they want when they're on the clock with the 25th overall pick. Plus, they also have other positions of need — like cornerback, safety, defensive tackle and center — and they may find the value on their board is much greater there.

Their choices could be difficult. And in his second draft as the Giants general manager, Joe Schoen can't afford to get this wrong.

So here are five prospects he should, and likely will, consider when he makes New York's pick at 25:

USC WR Jordan Addison

Assuming Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is gone long before 25 — and at this point, it seems like most do assume that — the best of the rest might just be the best fit for the Giants. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Addison has 4.49 speed and, more importantly, lightning quick moves. Those are the kinds of receivers Brian Daboll loves — quick guys who can get open in space.

Addison could have been the top receiver prospect if he hadn't underperformed last season (59 catches, 875 yards, eight touchdowns). Of course, he set a ridiculous standard at Pitt one year earlier, when he had 100 catches, 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. He can play inside or outside, too, so the Giants wouldn't have to worry about adding yet another slot receiver.

TCU WR Quentin Johnston

The Giants are so overloaded with small receivers, it wouldn't hurt them to add someone with size. That's where Johnston could fit in. He's 6-foot-3, 208 pounds and can run (4.49). He's strictly an outside receiver, though. He has more straight-ahead speed than he does quickness. That doesn't seem to be what Daboll likes in his receivers. Then again, there's enough talent here for the coach to figure it out. The one knock on Johnston is his consistency. Some scouts think his numbers last year — 60 catches, 1,069 yards, six touchdowns — should've been much better.

Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey

Schoen said one of his biggest offseason concerns was defensive-line depth, and so far all he's added is free-agent DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches. So the GM will find more in the draft. Would he pick one this high, though? Considering Leonard Williams is entering the final year of his contract and there's no way the Giants are going to extend both him and Dexter Lawrence, it's not so crazy. The 6-foot-1, 281-pound Kancey is a bit small for a DT, but he's a terrific interior pass rusher who had 14.5 sacks the past two years. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale can work with that.

Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Banks absolutely dazzled at the NFL Scouting Combine, including in the 40 where he ran a 4.35. He has good size (6-0, 197) and good coverage skills. He had eight pass breakups last season, though only one interception. Scouts say he's not as polished as the top three corners in the draft, but there's a lot of talent to work with. And the Giants need corner help almost as much as they need another receiver. Adoree' Jackson is surrounded by untested young players and veteran journeymen. They need another elite corner to make their defense complete.

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

There simply is not a better ball-hawking defensive back in the entire draft. Forbes had six pick-sixes in his three seasons with the Bulldogs, which set an FBS record. He had six interceptions in 12 games last season and 14 in his three-year, 35-game career. Those are crazy numbers.

So why isn't Forbes going much higher in the draft? Because he has just 166 pounds on his 6-foot-1 frame. There's a lot of concern that someone that light will be a big liability in the running game. There are also worries about Forbes' durability, even though he came through college relatively unscathed. Still, he has great cover skills, 4.35 speed and an unmatched nose for the football. It might be easy to overlook the number on the scale.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

