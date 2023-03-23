National Football League Ex-Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott shrinks destination list to three teams Published Mar. 23, 2023 4:21 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is narrowing his options regarding where he will play next — and one of Dallas' division rivals is in the mix.

Elliott has narrowed his options to the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported Thursday. He is hoping to make a decision by the end of next week, ESPN added.

Each team on Elliott's list has lost a running back in free agency so far. The Jets let James Robinson walk, as he joined the New England Patriots, the Bengals watched Samaje Perine sign with the Denver Broncos, and the Eagles decided not to match the four-year, $24 million deal the Carolina Panthers gave Miles Sanders.

The three teams on Elliott's list appear to have much to offer. He could possibly join Aaron Rodgers in New York — assuming the Jets and Packers agree to a trade — and play alongside Breece Hall out of the backfield. The Eagles don't have a clear RB1 and fell just three points short of winning the Super Bowl this past season. The Bengals fell three points short of winning the Super Bowl the season prior, and Cincy would allow Elliott to return to the state where he played his college ball, reuniting him with former Ohio State teammate Joe Burrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott, 27, was released in a cap-clearing move by the Cowboys earlier in March after the team placed the franchise tag on Tony Pollard , which he signed Thursday. Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games last season, but his efficiency took a dip, as he ran for a career-low 3.8 yards per carry.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share