National Football League Eagles' Super Bowl berth celebrated — by the Empire State Building? 1 hour ago

The Empire State Building has a long history of lighting up in certain colors to celebrate events in sports or otherwise.

But the Eagles winning the NFC Championship?

The building did just that after Philadelphia punched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a 31-7 win over the 49ers on Sunday. Not only are Philadelphia and New York longtime sports rivals, but the Eagles eliminated their hated NFC East foes, the New York Giants, from the playoffs just last week.

Yet there was the Empire State Building on Sunday night, lighting up green and white and confirming on its official Twitter account that the color choice was indeed because of the Eagles.

New Yorkers were less than thrilled as the lighting quickly went viral on social media.

The Eagles will play either the Chiefs or Bengals in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, only on FOX and the FOX Sports App. There is no word yet on whether any buildings in Denver or Cleveland will celebrate the AFC Champions after that game.

