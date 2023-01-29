National Football League
Eagles' Super Bowl berth celebrated — by the Empire State Building?
National Football League

Eagles' Super Bowl berth celebrated — by the Empire State Building?

1 hour ago

The Empire State Building has a long history of lighting up in certain colors to celebrate events in sports or otherwise.

But the Eagles winning the NFC Championship?

[Social media reacts as Eagles blow out banged-up 49ers to reach Super Bowl]

The building did just that after Philadelphia punched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a 31-7 win over the 49ers on Sunday. Not only are Philadelphia and New York longtime sports rivals, but the Eagles eliminated their hated NFC East foes, the New York Giants, from the playoffs just last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet there was the Empire State Building on Sunday night, lighting up green and white and confirming on its official Twitter account that the color choice was indeed because of the Eagles.

New Yorkers were less than thrilled as the lighting quickly went viral on social media.

The Eagles will play either the Chiefs or Bengals in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, only on FOX and the FOX Sports App. There is no word yet on whether any buildings in Denver or Cleveland will celebrate the AFC Champions after that game.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Eagles' 'all in' season culminates with trip to Super Bowl
National Football League

Eagles' 'all in' season culminates with trip to Super Bowl

11 mins ago
Bengals vs. Chiefs live updates: Cincy ties it up early in 2nd half
National Football League

Bengals vs. Chiefs live updates: Cincy ties it up early in 2nd half

21 mins ago
Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season
National Football League

Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season

21 mins ago
2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
National Football League

2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

1 hour ago
AFC Championship Game odds: How to bet Bengals-Chiefs
National Football League

AFC Championship Game odds: How to bet Bengals-Chiefs

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes