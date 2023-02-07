National Football League Eagles say Darius Slay is 'special.' He's just thankful for Super Bowl opportunity 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

PHOENIX — It is a rite of passage for any well-meaning NFL reporters who don't know better and try to start a question with Eagles cornerback Darius Slay by simply calling him Darius.

"It's Slay," he will say, politely but firmly, every single time, even explaining the preference if asked.

"Well, I like to go by my last name," Darius Demetrius Slay Jr. explained Monday night. "The only person that really calls me Darius is my grandma. My mama calls me Baby a lot. I'm a Junior, so I let my daddy have his name. And it just sounds so much better. I'm always thankful for my name, but I'm Slay."

He's best known as "Big Play Slay," a nickname earned over 10 years in the NFL and 26 career interceptions, making the Pro Bowl in five of the past six seasons. He added another new title this year, being named as a team captain for the first time in his career, reflecting a leadership ability and maturity that's helped improve the Eagles defense in his three years in Philadelphia.

"It's a great feeling," Slay said from a podium at the NFL's "Opening Night" media session, the official start of Super Bowl week. "There's a lot of guys in their first time here, and the guys have handled it well. Veteran guys like Fletcher [Cox], who have been here before, they broke it down for us as far as how it's going to be and what to expect. We're ready for the moment."

In seven years in Detroit, Slay made the playoffs twice, losing in the wild-card round both times. He left a three-win last-place Lions team in 2019 and landed with a four-win last-place Eagles team in 2020, unsure if he'd get a taste of the real playoff experience. The Eagles made the playoffs last year, and again were knocked out in their first game, but all that has changed in the past month.

"I'm just very thankful," he said. "It's been a long journey. This is my first time making it past the first round in the playoffs, and I'm in Year 10. So I'm just very thankful for this moment and cherishing it. I'm ready to play, though."

The Eagles are only five years removed from winning their last Super Bowl, beating the Patriots and Tom Brady by a 41-33 score in February 2018. But of the six Eagles to score in that game, only kicker Jake Elliott remains. There are a few core leaders back from that team in guys like Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson on offense, and Cox and Brandon Graham on defense.

"When you talk about some of the guys you're really happiest for, Slay is one of them," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Monday. "The guy loves football. He's got incredible passion for it. You see him enjoying every moment, how much he really treasures it.

"I think one of the things that was really unique for us when we got Slay, obviously in Detroit it didn't end that way, but what a great teammate he is. Slay being a captain, never being a captain in his football career, to be a captain for this team because of how hard he works and the way he takes guys under his wing, he's a special player and a special person."

Slay will have his hands full Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ( 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App ). The Eagles defense will face a prolific offense and All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the NFL in touchdown passes (41) and passing yards (5,250) despite losing top receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Chiefs and Eagles not only had the same record this season as their conference's top seeds, but also scored exactly the same number of points (546), so there's a healthy respect for both offenses.

"We just have to contain them," Slay said. "They've got an amazing quarterback, great receiving corps and tight end corps. We have to make plays on the ball. These guys are very talented and they've been here before. This is their third appearance, so they're not new to this. It'll be a great challenge for us on the back end and for our defense."

Slay has faced Mahomes before, and while he held his own individually, it was a long day for the Eagles defense last season in a 42-30 loss to Kansas City in which Mahomes threw for five touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to pull away from a close game.

The Eagles have improved on both sides of the ball in 2022, leaping from 12th in scoring last season to third this year, and from 18th to eighth in points allowed. Philadelphia finished the regular season with 70 sacks, leading the league and two off the all-time mark of 72 by the 1984 Chicago Bears. They ranked fourth in the league with 27 turnovers, and they're second in the playoffs with four takeaways while not committing a single turnover.

"We've got a lot of things going," Slay said of the difference in his defense since the last time the Eagles faced Kansas City. "We've got guys that bought in, and Howie did a great thing with the additions he brought in. We got 70 sacks, a lot of interceptions. As a team, overall, everybody committed to buying into the program, and we're playing hot."

The corner opposite Slay, another veteran in James Bradberry, is in much the same boat as a playoff newcomer, in his seventh season but with only one first-round exit to show for his playoff experience before this season.

"It means everything to him," Bradberry said, recalling Slay's reaction in realizing they were advancing to the Super Bowl. "A lot of guys that play in this league, they don't make it to the playoffs, or the Super Bowl, so for us to make it to the playoffs and the Super Bowl, it's a gift within itself."

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

