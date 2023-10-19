National Football League Eagles' iconic Kelly Green jerseys return for primetime matchup vs. Dolphins Updated Oct. 19, 2023 3:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to a beloved classic look for their clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday evening in what many football fans think could be a preview to Super Bowl LVIII.

Philadelphia is wearing the Kelly Green jerseys that became synonymous with the franchise throughout the 80s and 90s before the team switched to its current dark green and black look in 1996. The Eagles have only worn the retro Kelly Greens once as a throwback, and that came back in their 2010 season opener.

The NFL had a rule that players could only wear one helmet per season from 2013-21, limiting teams' ability to wear throwback jerseys. Alternate uniforms have come back in full force since that rule was relaxed, however, and the Eagles are just one of many NFL teams taking full advantage.

Few throwback announcements, though, were met with as much anticipation and fanfare as the Kelly Greens, which bring back emotional memories for NFL fans of a certain age who remember watching past Eagles stars like Randall Cunningham dominate the gridiron in that look. The Eagles officially revealed the Kelly Green throwbacks in July to an enthusiastic reception on social media.

Cunningham himself is back in Philadelphia this week to help with the relaunch of the uniform look, and exchanged jerseys with current Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Defensive end Brandon Graham, who made his NFL debut in that 2010 game and is now the longest-tenured member of the Eagles roster, told reporters he has his other Kelly Green throwback jersey framed in his house, but thinks the new edition is even better.

The Eagles are tied with three other teams for the NFL's best record at 5-1 after an upset loss to the Jets last Sunday. One of the teams tied with them is the Dolphins, who are looking to test Philadelphia's loaded defense with an offense that is putting up a whopping 37.2 points per game thus far this season.

