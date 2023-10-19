National Football League
Eagles' iconic Kelly Green jerseys return for primetime matchup vs. Dolphins
National Football League

Eagles' iconic Kelly Green jerseys return for primetime matchup vs. Dolphins

Updated Oct. 19, 2023 3:15 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to a beloved classic look for their clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday evening in what many football fans think could be a preview to Super Bowl LVIII.

Philadelphia is wearing the Kelly Green jerseys that became synonymous with the franchise throughout the 80s and 90s before the team switched to its current dark green and black look in 1996. The Eagles have only worn the retro Kelly Greens once as a throwback, and that came back in their 2010 season opener.

The NFL had a rule that players could only wear one helmet per season from 2013-21, limiting teams' ability to wear throwback jerseys. Alternate uniforms have come back in full force since that rule was relaxed, however, and the Eagles are just one of many NFL teams taking full advantage.

Few throwback announcements, though, were met with as much anticipation and fanfare as the Kelly Greens, which bring back emotional memories for NFL fans of a certain age who remember watching past Eagles stars like Randall Cunningham dominate the gridiron in that look. The Eagles officially revealed the Kelly Green throwbacks in July to an enthusiastic reception on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cunningham himself is back in Philadelphia this week to help with the relaunch of the uniform look, and exchanged jerseys with current Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Defensive end Brandon Graham, who made his NFL debut in that 2010 game and is now the longest-tenured member of the Eagles roster, told reporters he has his other Kelly Green throwback jersey framed in his house, but thinks the new edition is even better.

The Eagles are tied with three other teams for the NFL's best record at 5-1 after an upset loss to the Jets last Sunday. One of the teams tied with them is the Dolphins, who are looking to test Philadelphia's loaded defense with an offense that is putting up a whopping 37.2 points per game thus far this season.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NCAA investigating Michigan's football program amid allegations of sign-stealing

NCAA investigating Michigan's football program amid allegations of sign-stealing

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes