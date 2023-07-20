National Football League Colts unveil new 'Indiana Nights' alternative uniforms, black helmets Updated Jul. 20, 2023 2:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts are the latest NFL team to drop new alternate uniforms for the 2023 season.

The Colts unveiled their "Indiana Nights" uniforms on Thursday. Colts players will rock an all-blue jersey and pant set with white stripes along the outside of the legs and shoulders. The uniforms have heathered fabric, making them the first of their kind in NFL history.

In addition, the Colts will wear black helmets for the first time in team history to pair with the uniforms. The blue Colts logo will remain at the center of the helmet. Instead of the traditional "C" captain's patch, the captain's patch on the Colts' new alternate jersey will resemble the "C" on the Colts' logo with the outline of the state of Indiana in the center of it.

The Colts' uniform drop is the third day in a row that an NFL team has released new alternate uniforms, following the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday and the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. Many teams have begun to unveil new alternate uniforms over the last couple of years as the NFL relaxed the rules on which helmets players could and could not wear ahead of the 2022 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The "Indiana Nights" uniforms seem to have the lowest approval rating though among NFL fans on social media. The official college football Reddit account on Twitter called the jerseys "the most generic uniform in NFL history." A Twitter account named "NFL Fashion Advice," which is dedicated to discussing team uniforms, also questioned the "Indiana Nights' uniforms.

"The Colts alternate features a black helmet and a "heathered" blue unitard," the account wrote. "I'm a huge fan of the Colts primaries, but I fundamentally don't understand this one. Who was asking for this?"

However, there was one thing the account liked about the new threads.

"While I'm not a fan of the new uniform, I will say this: if forced to rank all of the black helmets in the league, this Colts one would be towards the top," the account wrote.

The Colts will wear the uniforms for the first time in their Week 6 matchup against the Browns. Coincidentally, that will fall a week before the Seahawks will wear their new 1990s-inspired alternates in a matchup against the Browns.

Indianapolis plans to wear the "Indiana Nights" uniforms in future seasons, too.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Indianapolis Colts

share