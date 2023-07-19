National Football League
Seahawks unveil throwback jerseys with full 90s-style online rollout
Updated Jul. 19, 2023 1:24 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks became the latest NFL team to (re)introduce throwback-style jerseys for the 2023 season, showing off the royal blue and silver look with a full 1990s-style online rollout.

The Seahawks partnered with Seattle-based Microsoft to provide a retro website experience for fans who want to learn more about the throwbacks, complete with a dial-up modem loading screen and sound effects before entering the site. 

Once inside, fans could interact with old-school links to learn more about the jerseys or share their favorite old Seahawks memories. The site even contains retro-style advertisements for Seahawks and Microsoft products as well as a "live" feed of the controlled demolition of The Kingdome, the Seahawks' former home, which was demolished in 2000.

The team unveiled the jerseys with a photo shoot featuring several veterans such as Bobby Wagner, DK Metcalf and Geno Smith, as well as a video featuring rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba living out his best '90s childhood life.

The team said it chose the 1990s as its preferred throwback era because of the cultural impact Seattle was making at the time, from companies like Microsoft and Starbucks to hit bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, as well as the changes the team underwent in the latter part of the decade under new owner Paul Allen and head coach Mike Holmgren.

The Seahawks will wear the throwbacks in an Oct. 29 home game against the Cleveland Browns.

Several NFL teams have debuted alternate or throwback looks over the past two offseasons after the NFL relaxed a restriction that forced teams to only use one helmet throughout the course of the season.

