DL Dre'Mont Jones agrees to terms with Seattle Seahawks

Published Mar. 14, 2023 1:14 p.m. EDT

Defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones is expected to sign a three-year, $51 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple NFL sources. 

Jones has played his entire career with the Denver Broncos, who drafted him in the third round in 2019 out of Ohio State. He has 125 tackles and 22 sacks in his career, including 6.5 sacks in 2022.

Jones also has had multiple injuries in his career, including neck, foot, calf and ankle issues. 

He comes in at No. 18 in the FOX Sports top 50 free-agent ranker.

FOX Sports' Top 50 NFL Free-Agent Ranking Analysis:

quote

Jones is high on multiple teams' wish lists. After all, Denver's defense wasn't its problem last year. The Ohio State product had 6.5 sacks in 2022, which just about matches his average the past three seasons. He will be coming off a hip injury, but he's only 26, which should ease some teams' concerns.



National Football League
Seattle Seahawks
Denver Broncos
