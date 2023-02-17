National Football League Derek Carr to visit Jets; New York or Carolina a better fit? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is set to visit the New York Jets this weekend, according to multiple reports.

The Raiders officially released Carr on Tuesday before $40.4 million in his contract became guaranteed. Carr is now a free agent, and this will be his second visit with an NFL team after meeting with the New Orleans Saints last week.

Colin Cowherd expects Carr to have multiple suitors and examined some of the four-time Pro Bowler's options on Friday's " The Herd ," beginning with the Jets.

"They have a real defense," Cowherd said. "He never had that with the Raiders in nine years. … I could see the Jets saying this to him: 'We're not in a rebuild. We just got to hit on a left tackle. We're ready to win games.'"

New York had one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, surrendering 189.4 passing yards (third in NFL), 121.6 rushing yards (16th), 311.1 total yards (fourth) and 18.6 points (fourth) per game.

The Jets are in the quarterback market, of course, because second-year signal-caller Zach Wilson struggled immensely in 2022.

A 7-4 start to the season quickly fizzled as the team lost its final six games and finished last in the AFC East. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, completed less than 55% of his passes for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven picks amid nine starts and multiple benchings.

Though the Jets missed the playoffs in 2022, they have a promising young core, including running back Breece Hall , wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner , who won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Jets owner Woody Johnson recently said that quarterback play held the team back this season and that the team will pursue an "experienced" signal-caller this offseason.

Carr, therefore, might be an ideal fit. The Raiders cut ties with the nine-year veteran following his drop-off in production under first-year coach Josh McDaniels. Carr was benched for the final two games of a 6-11 campaign.

Still, Cowherd is adamant about Gang Green going all-in on Carr.

"I wouldn't let him out of the building," Cowherd said. "I would write a contract right now: ‘We are not in a rebuilding mode. You’re our first choice. We need your maturity. We have some young players. Our defense is set. You're not going to be in shootouts.'"

Along with the Jets and Saints, the soon-to-be 32-year-old Carr could draw interest from the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts, among others.

"What Carolina can sell you is an offensive coach, a bad division and a much weaker conference," Cowherd said. "That's appealing."

