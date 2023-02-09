NFL Honors awards tracker
The 12th annual NFL Honors take place on Thursday night. The yearly ceremony celebrates the best of the best over the last NFL season.
The 2022 season, which comes to a conclusion with Sunday's Super Bowl on FOX, was no different. There were several exciting players, coaches and moments to celebrate throughout the year.
We'll find out who the MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and more were for the 2022 season on Thursday. We'll also learn who won the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer.
Here are the finalists and the winner for each award.
MVP
Finalists: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Bills QB Josh Allen, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Winner: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
[Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes wins second MVP of career]
Walter Payton Man of the Year
Finalists: One from each team (full list here)
Winner: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Offensive Player of the Year
Finalists: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Winner: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
[Justin Jefferson vows 'more to come' after winning Offensive Player of the Year]
Defensive Player of the Year
Finalists: 49ers DE Nick Bosa, Chiefs DT Chris Jones, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Winner: 49ers DE Nick Bosa
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Finalists: 49ers QB Brock Purdy, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, Jets WR Garrett Wilson
Winner: Jets WR Garrett Wilson
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Finalists: Jets CB Sauce Gardner, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson, Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen
Winner: Jets CB Sauce Gardner
Comeback Player of the Year
Finalists: Giants RB Saquon Barkley, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, Seahawks QB Geno Smith
Winner: Seahawks QB Geno Smith
Coach of the Year
Finalists: Giants coach Brian Daboll, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Winner: Giants coach Brian Daboll
Assistant Coach of the Year
Finalists: Lions OC Ben Johnson, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Eagles OC Shane Steichen
Winner: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
Emergency and medical staff are honored for their heroic action in saving Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin speaks out
Best Moment of the Year
Winner: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's one-handed catch in win against the Bills
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Winners: Joe Burrow and Josh Jacobs
Salute to Service Award
Winner: Commanders head coach Ron Rivera
Bud Light Celly of the Year
Winner: Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Fan of the Year
Winner: Seahawks fan Larry Bevans
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
Winner: 49ers DE Nick Bosa
