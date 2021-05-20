National Basketball Association Colin Cowherd compares NFL quarterbacks to the NBA's brightest stars 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Your favorite NFL quarterbacks are more like today's NBA stars than you might think.

Colin Cowherd was in comparison mode on Wednesday's edition of " The Herd ," and he decided to break down which NFL QBs are akin to today's top NBA superstars.

"I was thinking about, as we get into the NBA playoffs, the four or five or six star players in this league. The two big stars in America right now are NBA star and quarterback. … And they all have somebody in the other sport that is them."

Let's dive into Cowherd's juxtapositions:

LeBron James = Tom Brady

James' career: The 36-year-old James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA Finals MVP. He is also a 17-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-Star Game MVP and 13-time first-team All-NBA selection.

Brady's career: "The GOAT" is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP, and at age 43, he is the oldest player to be named Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowl LV). He is also a three-time NFL MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler.

What they have in common: Both LeBron and Brady have been named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year, and both are widely considered by many sportscasters and sports fans to be the greatest of all time in their respective sports.

Colin's thoughts: "NBA stars and quarterbacks in America are royalty, and they all have somebody in their other sport that is them. For instance, LeBron is Tom Brady. The standard. Uniquely committed. Is beating ‘Father Time.’ … Tremendous teammate. Motivating, elevating, makes everybody he plays with better. Selfless over selfish, LeBron and Brady."

Kevin Durant = Aaron Rodgers

Durant's career: The four-time NBA scoring champion was drafted by the now- Oklahoma City Thunder before making his way to Golden State and then Brooklyn. KD is a two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 11-time All-Star and four-time NBA scoring champion, in addition to winning the league's MVP award in 2014.

Rodgers' career: It took the Super Bowl XLV champion and MVP a couple of years to get going in the league. After being selected No. 24 by the Green Bay Packers in the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers served as the backup to Hall of Famer Brett Favre for first three seasons until Favre retired in 2008. Rodgers has gone on to be a three-time NFL MVP and nine-time Pro Bowler, among a bevy of other accolades.

What they have in common: During their time in the spotlight, neither has shied away from conflict. Most recently, KD came under fire for a spat with comedian Michael Rapaport on social media , and even more recently, Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay because of a long list of grievances.

Colin's thoughts: "KD, to me, and he’s an all-time great, is Aaron Rodgers. … They can take shots at the media. They’re very socially media deft. They’re aware of it. They don’t get along with teammates all the time. They’ve got a few injuries piling up that does concern you about their legacy, but these are people that are literally outliers … both a little finicky, both a little passive-aggressive."

Steph Curry = Patrick Mahomes

Curry's career: A three-time champion and back-to-back NBA MVP (2015 and 2016), Curry is a seven-time NBA All-Star and two-time scoring champion (2016 and 2021). While the NBA world constantly argues about who is the greatest player of all time, few debate Curry's status as the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Mahomes' career: He led Kansas City to a Super Bowl LIV win in his second season as a starter and also won Super Bowl MVP. In 2018, he won NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, and he is a three-time Pro Bowler, often considered the best player in the game today.

What they have in common: Curry has compared himself to Mahomes, saying, "I see a lot of myself in [Mahomes]. Just that creativity. You can’t blink, or you’ll miss something special. I just love his confidence. He knows that at any point he can do something special."

Cowherd's thoughts: "Mahomes and Steph: joyful, playful, flashy, fun. No question, [they] have changed the game. When you draft a quarterback now, you’re like, ‘Well, does he match up with Mahomes?’ Steph has changed basketball. Not as good as Michael [Jordan], changed it more than Michael. They landed in the perfect spot. I mean, Golden State , what a perfect place to go. … Kansas City , Andy Reid, all those stars. Very fun, youthful, playful game."

Russell Westbrook = Cam Newton

Westbrook's career: The 32-year-old Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time scoring champion, as well as the NBA's 2017 MVP. He has averaged a triple-double in a season four times in his career, including this year.

Newton's career: The former NFL MVP is a three-time Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro selection (2015) and Offensive Player of the Year (2015). "Super Cam" also carried the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

What they have in common: Westbrook, who recently broke the all-time record for career triple-doubles , has made only one NBA Finals appearance in his decade-long career, which resulted in a loss to the Miami Heat . Similarly, the 32-year old Newton has made just one Super Bowl appearance, in a loss to the New England Patriots . Westbrook spent 11 seasons with the Thunder before joining the Houston Rockets in 2019, and former first overall pick Newton spent nine seasons with the Panthers before being released in 2020.

Cowherd's thoughts: "Westbrook, who drives me nuts, and Cam Newton, who drives me nuts. All-time athletes. Both MVPs. Been to the finals. Don’t win enough. Both struggle with accuracy. Both sort of have a fashion vibe that is spectacular to people in their sport. They’re both very unique. … To me, though … they haven’t aged gracefully."

Damian Lillard = Russell Wilson

Lillard's career: He's a six-time NBA All-Star, All-NBA first-team selection (2018) and 2013 Rookie of the Year.

Wilson's career: The Seahawks' franchise QB is a Super Bowl champion, reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year and eight-time Pro Bowler.

What they have in common: They’re two beloved athletes who share a few things, particularly their ability to rise to the occasion when it counts and carry their team to success, even while being somewhat undersized. Lillard is listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, and Wilson checks in at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds.

Cowherd's thoughts: "Russell Wilson is Damian Lillard. Both kind of buried in the Pacific Northwest. Neither ever changes their expression – win, lose or draw. It’s the same emotional state, same face. Not ideal size. Both kind of came out of nowhere. Russell Wilson had to transfer to Wisconsin . [Damian] was at Weber State . Both are also known for something out of basketball. … Both are incredible leaders, and both are almost better under pressure. Actually, they love pressure. They’re great in it. They’re one of those guys where their heartbeat doesn’t rise as they take the race car around the corner at 200 [mph], and that’s very unique, even for greats."

Giannis Antetokounmpo = Lamar Jackson

Antetokounmpo's career: The back-to-back NBA MVP (2019 and 2020) is a five-time All-Star and the 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. They don't call him "The Greek Freak" for nothing.

Jackson's career: The Ravens' QB was the NFL's youngest MVP ever, a first-team All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl selection, all in his first year as a starter in Baltimore in 2019.

What they have in common: Both Antetokounmpo and Jackson are incredibly athletic and the leaders of their respective franchises, but only time will tell if they can transition from full-fledged superstars to bona fide champions. Earlier this year on " Undisputed ," Shannon Sharpe also compared Jackson to the current NBA MVP , who has underperformed in the playoffs the past two seasons, saying both players can be dominant in the regular season but fade when the postseason arrives.

Cowherd's thoughts: "Giannis is Lamar Jackson, which is great with a lead, not as great trailing. They have a specific style. Both MVPs. Both great. Neither feels like the face of a league. They were MVPs very early. Both we have real questions with today about postseason success."

Anthony Davis = Ben Roethlisberger

Davis' career: AD is an eight-time NBA All-Star, three-time blocks leader, four-time All-NBA first-team selection and NBA champion.

Roethlisberger's career: The two-time Super Bowl champion (XL and XLII) is also a six-time Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year (2004).

What they have in common: The Olympic gold medalist and former first-round pick won an NBA championship in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and Big Ben won his first Super Bowl during his first season as the Steelers ’ starter in 2005.

Cowherd's thoughts: "Big Ben, to me, is a little Anthony Davis. God gave them great talent. Not exactly grinders in the offseason. Haven’t been totally committed to working on their body, and injuries start piling up at a very young age. Both have a title. Both are better, I believe, as Robin than a Batman."

Check out the full video below:

Colin Cowherd compares NFL quarterbacks to NBA stars. Hear Colin lay out why Russell Westbrook is the Cam Newton of the NBA and Tom Brady is the LeBron James of the NFL.

