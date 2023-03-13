Cowboys, Seahawks reportedly interested in free agent Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner, widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers of his generation, has entered free agency for the second straight offseason and is reportedly already receiving interest from two familiar places.
The Seattle Seahawks, where Wagner spent the first 10 years of his career before the team surprisingly released him last spring, are reportedly interested in bringing him back. The Dallas Cowboys also have an interest in signing Wagner, per ESPN.
Wagner reached two Super Bowls as a key part of the famed "Legion of Boom" defensive unit under then-Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who now has the same role with the Cowboys. He also reached his first career Pro Bowl under Quinn's tutelage in 2014, before Quinn left to become head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
Wagner's star only rose from there, however, as he made the Pro Bowl in each of the next seven seasons and was named first-team All-Pro five straight seasons from 2016-2020, leading the NFL in total tackles in 2016 and 2019.
Wagner returned to his native Southern California after the Seahawks cut him last year, signing with the then-defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Despite the Rams' struggles in 2022, Wagner continued to play at an elite level, notching double-digit tackles for loss for the third time in his career and making second-team All-Pro. However, Wagner and the Rams "mutually agreed to part ways" in late February as part of the Rams' remodel after their bid for a repeat title collapsed in a dismal 5-12 campaign.
[Reenergized Sean McVay focused on building Rams through the draft]
Soon after the news broke, Wagner's former Seattle teammate Quandre Diggs took to Twitter to marshal Seahawks fans in support of bringing Wagner back — and the 32-year-old linebacker responded.
Wagner is one of the top names left in the free-agent inside linebacker market after the Bears reportedly agreed to deals with Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards on Monday.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- 49ers sign Sam Darnold, providing QB depth behind Trey Lance, Brock Purdy
- Mike McGlinchey agrees to reported 5-year, $87.5M deal with Broncos
- Javon Hargrave agrees to reported 4-year, $84M deal with 49ers
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Aaron Rodgers’ most likely landing spots after Derek Carr domino falls
- Texas spring storylines: Can Arch Manning win Longhorns’ QB battle?
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the DolphinsCommanders sign Daron Payne to 4-year, $90 million dealNFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Bears
- Bills sign All-Pro LB Matt Milano to 2-year extensionC.J. Stroud new betting favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL DraftDolphins' Tyreek Hill wins men's 60-meter dash at U.S. Track & Field championships
- Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to PanthersLamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the DolphinsCommanders sign Daron Payne to 4-year, $90 million dealNFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Bears
- Bills sign All-Pro LB Matt Milano to 2-year extensionC.J. Stroud new betting favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL DraftDolphins' Tyreek Hill wins men's 60-meter dash at U.S. Track & Field championships
- Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to PanthersLamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?