Cowboys, Seahawks reportedly interested in free agent Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner, widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers of his generation, has entered free agency for the second straight offseason and is reportedly already receiving interest from two familiar places.

The Seattle Seahawks, where Wagner spent the first 10 years of his career before the team surprisingly released him last spring, are reportedly interested in bringing him back. The Dallas Cowboys also have an interest in signing Wagner, per ESPN.

Wagner reached two Super Bowls as a key part of the famed "Legion of Boom" defensive unit under then-Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who now has the same role with the Cowboys. He also reached his first career Pro Bowl under Quinn's tutelage in 2014, before Quinn left to become head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Wagner's star only rose from there, however, as he made the Pro Bowl in each of the next seven seasons and was named first-team All-Pro five straight seasons from 2016-2020, leading the NFL in total tackles in 2016 and 2019.

Wagner returned to his native Southern California after the Seahawks cut him last year, signing with the then-defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Despite the Rams' struggles in 2022, Wagner continued to play at an elite level, notching double-digit tackles for loss for the third time in his career and making second-team All-Pro. However, Wagner and the Rams "mutually agreed to part ways" in late February as part of the Rams' remodel after their bid for a repeat title collapsed in a dismal 5-12 campaign.

Soon after the news broke, Wagner's former Seattle teammate Quandre Diggs took to Twitter to marshal Seahawks fans in support of bringing Wagner back — and the 32-year-old linebacker responded.

Wagner is one of the top names left in the free-agent inside linebacker market after the Bears reportedly agreed to deals with Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards on Monday.

