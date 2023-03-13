National Football League
Mike McGlinchey agrees to reported 5-year, $87.5M deal with Broncos

Updated Mar. 13, 2023 2:38 p.m. EDT

Former San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey has agreed to a five-year deal with the Denver Broncos, the NFL Network reported. McGlinchey will receive $87.5 million, with $50 million guaranteed, according to reports. 

Analysis from Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

He has never been as dominant as expected of a top-10 pick, but he's one of the best tackles in this market. McGlinchey is considered to be a perfect fit in the 49ers' wide-zone blocking scheme, which more than a dozen NFL teams now run. He said he wants to stay in San Francisco, but he also wants to get paid because, as he says, "I'm not an idiot." Top right tackles are worth $15 to $17 million per year.



McGlinchey, a five-year pro, was a key part of the 49ers' success in recent seasons. After missing the final 12 games of the 2021 season due to a torn quad, he returned to play in every game in 2022. McGlinchey is considered one of the best offensive tackles in the free agent market and is ranked as the 13th-best available player in FOX Sports' top 50 NFL free agents.

The 49ers selected McGlinchey with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Norte Dame.

