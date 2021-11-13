National Football League Cowboys-Falcons, Vikings-Chargers highlight Week 10 by the numbers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A wild Week 9 of the NFL season is firmly in the rearview mirror with Week 10 already underway.

Will the midseason wackiness continue?

Here are the numbers to know for the Week 10 slate:

ATLANTA FALCONS (4-4) at DALLAS COWBOYS (6-2)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Cowboys have won each of their past two matchups against the Falcons, including a 40-39 win in Week 2 of the 2020 season. The team that wins this game will surpass their 2020 win total, as the Cowboys were 6-10 and the Falcons were 4-12 in 2020.

11: The Falcons have only 11 sacks this season, the fewest in NFL.

4: Atlanta RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson is one of four players with 60-plus scrimmage yards in every game this season.

0: The Cowboys have now gone back-to-back games without a takeaway after recording two-plus takeaways in each of their first six games.

142.8: Dallas ranks third in rushing offense with 142.8 YPG.

1: The Cowboys are first in the NFL in yards per offensive play (6.4).

DETROIT LIONS (0-8) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (5-3)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Steelers have won five straight matchups against the Lions and are 9-1 in their previous 10 games against Detroit. The Steelers won their most recent matchup in Week 8 of 2018 by a score of 20-15.

4: With a Loss, the Lions would clinch their fourth straight losing season.

29: The Lions' defense ranks 29th in rushing defense, allowing 134.5 rush yards per game.

20: Detroit has been held to fewer than 20 points in seven straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

-8: The Steelers have the worst point differential (-8) of any team with a winning record this season.

190: Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris has 190 touches this season, the second-most in the NFL.

8: All five of the Steelers’ wins this season have been by eight points or fewer.

11.5: Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt ranks second in the NFL with 11.5 sacks this season. He has 6.5 sacks in his past three games.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (5-3) at TENNESSEE TITANS (7-2)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: First matchup between the Saints and Titans since 2019. The Titans rank sixth in scoring offense (28.3 PPG), while the Saints rank fifth in scoring defense (allowing 19.4 PPG).

20: Mark Ingram II (6,077 rushing yards as a Saints player) needs 20 rushing yards to become the Saints’ all-time leading rusher. He would pass Deuce McAllister.

23-5: Since the start of the 2018 season, the Saints are 23-5 in regular-season road games. They are 3-1 this season.

73.8: New Orleans has the best rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 73.8 rush YPG.

5: The Titans have won five straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

3: Tennessee DE Jeffery Simmons had 3.0 sacks in the Titans’ Week 9 win vs. the Los Angeles Rams, becoming the first Titans player with three-plus sacks in one game since 2008.

125: Titans running back Adrian Peterson scored the 125th total TD (119 rush, six receiving) of his career in the Titans' Week 9 win. He is tied for 11th in NFL history with Walter Payton.

6-0: The Titans are 6-0 this season against 2020 playoff teams

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (6-2) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (2-6)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: Rematch of their 2021 Wild Card matchup, which Tampa Bay won 31-23.

2,650: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ranks second in the NFL with 2,650 passing yards.

4-0: With Brady, the Bucs are 4-0 against the NFC East all time.

1: Brady is leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (25) and passing yards per game (331.3).

78.0: The Buccaneers rank second in rushing defense, allowing 78.0 rush YPG.

8: Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans has eight receiving TDs this season, tied for the second-most in the league.

56.5: Washington has allowed its opponents to convert 56.5% (65-for-115) of their third-down conversion attempts, the highest percentage in the NFL.

13: WFT has been held to 13 points or fewer in three straight games.

2.78: Opponents are scoring 2.78 points per drive against Washington, the highest in the NFL.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-6) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4-5)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Jaguars and Colts split their season series 1-1 in 2020.

0-7: The Jaguars are 0-7 in their past seven divisional games

6: The six points allowed by the Jaguars in Week 9 were their fewest since Week 13 of the 2018 season.

12: Jacksonville has lost 12 straight road games, the longest active streak in NFL.

1: Jaguars DE/LB Josh Allen had one INT, one sack, and one fumble recovery in Week 9. He is the first player to record all three in a single game since 2018.

6: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has scored a rushing TD in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. If he scores again, he would be the first Colts RB with a rush TD in seven straight games since Curtis Dickey in 1980.

1,114: Taylor is leading the NFL with 1,114 yards from scrimmage.

20: The Colts are leading the NFL with 20 takeaways.

17: Colts QB Carson Wentz already has more TD passes (17) this season than he did in the 2020 season (16).

CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Patriots have won three straight matchups against the Browns and are 7-1 in their previous eight games against Cleveland. The last time the Browns beat the Patriots in New England (1992), Bill Belichick was head coach of the Browns.

60: In their Week 9 win vs. Cincinnati, the Browns scored three TDs of 60-plus yards, with an INT return TD, passing TD and rushing TD. They are the first team since 1967 to record an INT return TD, rushing TD and passing TD of 60-plus yards all in the same game.

12.0: Browns DE Myles Garrett is leading the NFL with 12.0 sacks. Garrett has at least 0.5 sacks in eight of his nine games this season.

721: Cleveland RB Nick Chubb is third in the NFL with 721 rushing yards.

13: The Patriots lead the NFL with 13 interceptions.

2: New England has two-plus takeaways in each of their past four games.

BUFFALO BILLS (5-3) at NEW YORK JETS (2-6)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Bills swept the season series 2-0 against the Jets in 2020. Buffalo is 8-0 in their past eight divisional games, while New York is 0-8 in their past eight divisional games.

11: The Bills have the best turnover differential (+11) in the NFL.

12: The Jets have the worst turnover differential (-12) in the NFL.

0: Buffalo QB Josh Allen failed to throw a TD pass in Week 9, his first game without a TD pass since Week 8 of 2020.

6: The Bills’ six points in Week 9 were their fewest scored since Week 17 of 2019.

30: The Jets have scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so for three straight games from Weeks 10 through 12 in 2019.

1: The Jets' defense has only one INT this season, the fewest in the NFL.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (3-5) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-3)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: First matchup between the Vikings and Chargers since 2019

14-32-1: In his career, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is 14-32-1 against teams that enter the game with a winning record.

10: The Vikings have allowed only 10 sacks this season, the fewest in NFL.

18: Minnesota's five losses this season have been by a combined 18 points. All of their losses have been by seven points or fewer.

5: The Vikings have committed only five turnovers this season, the second-fewest in NFL.

4-0: The Chargers are 4-0 this season when Justin Herbert does not throw an Interception. They are 1-3 when he throws an INT.

12: Chargers WR Keenan Allen had a season-high 12 receptions in the Chargers’ Week 9 win against the Eagles.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (4-5) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-1)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Panthers have won five straight matchups against the Cardinals, including victories in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 playoffs.

2: Panthers QB P.J. Walker is expected to make his second career start at QB in Week 10, as Sam Darnold is expected to miss several weeks with a shoulder injury.

9.3: The Panthers have scored only 28 total points (9.3 PPG) over their past three games.

2: The Panthers rank second in passing defense (allowing 181.4 pass YPG) and second in yards per play allowed (5.0).

2015: With a win, the Cardinals would clinch their first winning season since 2015. They finished 13-3 that season.

11: Arizona RB James Conner is leading the NFL with 11 receiving/rushing TDs.

30: The Cardinals have scored 30-plus points seven times this season, the most in NFL.

1: The Cardinals rank second in scoring offense (30.8 PPG) and third in scoring defense (allowing 17.2 PPG). They are the only team in the top three in both categories.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-6) at DENVER BRONCOS (5-4)

4:25 PM ET on CBS

Matchup: First matchup between the Eagles and Broncos since 2017. The Broncos are 3-0 against the NFC East this season, while the Eagles are 0-3 against the AFC West this season.

6.0: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is one of three players, along with Lamar Jackson and Nick Chubb, averaging six-plus yards per carry this season.

0-8-1: The Eagles are 0-8-1 in their previous nine non-conference games.

136.6: Philadelphia's 136.6 rushing yards per game have the team tied for six in rushing offense.

6: With a win, the Broncos will surpass last season’s win total. They went 5-11 in 2020.

2: The Broncos rank second in scoring defense, allowing 17.0 PPG.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3-5) at GREEN BAY PACKERS (7-2)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Packers have won four of their past five matchups against the Seahawks, with their most recent matchup coming in the 2019-20 postseason. The Packers won 28-23 in the NFC Divisional Round.

0-9: The Seahawks have not won at Lambeau Field since 1999. They are 0-9 in their past nine games at Green Bay.

4: The Seahawks have committed only four turnovers this season, the fewest in the NFL.

8: Seattle WR DK Metcalf is tied for second in the NFL with eight receiving TDs this season.

3-0: The Packers are 3-0 at home this season

7-0: Under head coach Matt LaFleur (since 2019), the Packers are 7-0 following a loss. They have not lost back-to-back games since losing three straight from Weeks 11 to 13 of the 2018 season.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (5-4) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-3)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Chiefs are 6-1 in their previous seven matchups against the Raiders. Under Andy Reid (since 2013), Kansas City is 13-3 against the Raiders.

122: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (68 receptions) and TE Travis Kelce (54 receptions) have combined for 122 receptions this season, the most by any duo in the NFL.

0: The Chiefs had zero turnovers in their Week 9 win vs. Green Bay, their first game without committing a turnover since Week 1.

300: This season, the Raiders are 5-0 when QB Derek Carr throws for 300-plus passing yards and 0-3 when Carr is held below 300 passing yards.

2: Carr is one of two QBs with five 300-plus yard passing games this season. The other is Matthew Stafford.

206.9: The Raiders rank fifth in passing defense (allowing 206.9 YPG).

LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-2) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3-5)

8:15 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN

Matchup: The 49ers have swept the season series against the Rams in each of the past two seasons.

4: The Rams are 4-0 in road games this season, while the 49ers are 0-4 in home games this season.

1-2: Rams WR Cooper Kupp (1,019 receiving yards) and Niners WR Deebo Samuel (882 receiving yards) rank first and second in the NFL in receiving yards.

4-1: Under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are 4-1 in Monday games. They went 2-0 in 2020.

28: The Rams lead the NFL with 28 sacks.

1: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is leading the NFL in passing yards (2,771) and passer rating (111.0).

1: Kupp is leading the NFL in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,019) and receiving TDs (10). The most recent player to lead the NFL in all three categories was Steve Smith in 2005.

49.5: The Rams have scored on 49.5% of their offensive drives this season, the highest percentage in NFL.

1982: The 49ers have not started a season 0-5 at home since 1982.

206.5: San Francisco ranks fourth in passing defense, allowing 206.5 pass YPG.

MILESTONES/STREAKS

Longest active winning streak: Tennessee Titans (five)

Longest active losing streak: Detroit Lions (12)

Dak Prescott: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (19,679 career passing yards) is 321 passing yards away from reaching 20,000 career passing yards. If he does so, he would be the fifth QB in Cowboys franchise history to reach 20,000 passing yards, joining Tony Romo (34,183), Troy Aikman (32,942), Roger Staubach (22,700) and Danny White (21,959).

