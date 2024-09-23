National Football League Cowboys 'couldn't afford Derrick Henry,' says Jerry Jones after Ravens loss Published Sep. 23, 2024 3:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas' run game struggled last season, and it doesn't appear that the decision to replace Tony Pollard by bringing back Ezekiel Elliott — while several other veteran running backs were available in free agency this offseason — is working out.

In Week 3, Baltimore jumped out to a 28-6 lead vs. Dallas thanks in large part to Derrick Henry, adding insult to injury. The four-time Pro Bowler, who joined the Ravens on a two-year deal this offseason, gashed the Cowboys' run defense to the tune of 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. After the Ravens fended off a pass-centric Cowboys comeback and hung on for a 28-25 win, Henry was named FOX Sports NFL analyst Tom Brady's LFG! Player of the Game for his efforts.

Henry earned praise from Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones — the man who could've had a hand in Henry potentially suiting up in blue and silver instead of purple and black this season.

"Hats off to him," Jones said to reporters after the game, via ESPN. "He had a great day today. Have all the respect in the world for him, and so that's what happens when you don't sign good ones.

"They can come back and have a great game against you. But [the] bottom line is, we couldn't afford Derrick Henry."

Jones faced intense scrutiny for how Dallas approached this past offseason after the organization dragged out contract extension negotiations with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott, failing to agree to new deals with their two offensive cornerstones until just before the start of the regular season. Many have pointed out that the team could have fit in a similar contract for Henry under their salary cap had they agreed to extensions with Lamb and Prescott earlier in the offseason. However, Jones insisted to reporters Sunday that Henry was priced out of Dallas's range.

"Why can't you buy a mansion when you live in a different kind of house?" Jones questioned. "We couldn't afford him. We can't make that all fit. That's as simple as that."

The Cowboys are now 1-2 on the season and have a quick turnaround before facing the NFC East rival New York Giants on Thursday. Dallas is averaging just 73.7 rushing yards per game through their first three weeks of the 2024 season — the fourth-worst in the league entering Monday.



