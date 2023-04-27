Colts draft QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick
The Indianapolis Colts have selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick of the NFL Draft.
The Gators QB is one of the most dynamic and unique prospects in the draft. In 2022, Richardson, a dual-threat quarterback, completed 54 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions through the air, while rushing for 654 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games.
Richardson just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Gators but finished his collegiate career winning the SEC Player of the Week award after Week 1 of the season, and the All-Freshman team in 2021.
Here's what FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang had to say about Robinson:
Overview: Electing to make himself eligible for the 2023 NFL draft despite starting just 13 games at the college level, Richardson may be the most fascinating evaluation for NFL scouts in this class, regardless of position. That is because while scouts will be drawn to his rare talent like moths to a flame, he wasn't exactly statistically dominant at the college level, throwing for a total of 24 touchdowns in as many games over his career — against 15 interceptions.
Strengths: Exceptional tools for the position, including a large, chiseled frame and blend of speed, power and mobility that wouldn't look out of place at linebacker. He boasts a rocket for an arm, as well, one that will instantly rank among the strongest in the NFL. Richardson is surprisingly savvy in the pocket, showing good spatial awareness of the bodies around him and an ability to manipulate defenders to create easy throwing lanes. Richardson already is bigger and stronger than most of his peers and he's just 21 years old.
Concerns: Flashy but not fundamentally sound, wowing with chunk plays but often failing to convert the easy ones. He's far too inconsistent with his accuracy, at this time. Richardson's 54.7% career completion percentage ranks lower than other wild passers of prior classes like Josh Allen (56.2%), Lamar Jackson (57%) Tim Tebow (66.4%) and certainly lower than the other top prospects this year.
Bottom Line: Boom-or-bust personified, Richardson is the biggest wild card of the 2023 NFL draft. He isn't the best quarterback in the class but very well may earn that distinction in time. With some refinement, it isn't difficult to imagine Richardson bullying opponents in the NFL with his size, big arm and speed in much the same way that Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger did for decades.
Grade: Top 20
