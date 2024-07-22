National Football League Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney going through running back drills at training camp Published Jul. 22, 2024 3:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney got some looks in the backfield during Monday's training camp session, apparently going through some running back drills as the Chiefs continue to find more ways to get the ball in his hands.

This definitely caught the attention of Chiefs fans and football fans alike, but Toney is no stranger to lining up in the backfield. In fact, he's done so 25 times during his NFL career, per Pro Football Focus. What's more, he lined up at either running back or as an option quarterback 67 times during his four-year collegiate career at Florida, according to PFF.

Toney also worked as a wide receiver in drills and in 7-on-7 reps, per The Athletic, alternating between working with the first-string offense led by Patrick Mahomes and the third-string unit with QB Chris Oladokun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toney, who's entering his fourth year in the NFL, was traded to the Chiefs by the New York Giants in 2022. The Chiefs had high hopes for Toney, but he has struggled to strike a balance between superstar outings and costly, big-time drops. Since arriving in K.C., Toney has played in only 20 out of 31 regular-season and postseason games due to injury.

The 25-year-old wideout recorded 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown in 2023.

"He did a good job when he was in there, and we'll see," head coach Andy Reid said when asked about his expectations for Toney during this year's camp, via SI.com. "Just like the other guys, he's out there competing. We'll see how he does."

"Even though we won the Super Bowl last year, we felt like we didn't play our best football, especially offensively," Mahomes said recently. "So, it's our goal to be better that way."

share