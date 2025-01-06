National Football League
Chargers will sign RB Ezekiel Elliott to practice squad for playoff run
Published Jan. 6, 2025 11:08 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Chargers have added a veteran presence to their offense before the NFL playoffs begin. They are signing running back Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. 

Before the final week of the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys waived Elliott at his request. With the Cowboys already eliminated from postseason contention, the 29-year-old wanted to sign with a team that could make a playoff run. 

The Chargers will help kick off the wild-card round on Saturday, when they visit the Houston Texans in the first game of the weekend. 

In the first season under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have been committed to running the ball with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. However, both backs have dealt with injuries recently. Dobbins missed four games in December due to a knee injury, while Edwards has been sidelined for the past two weeks with an ankle injury. 

Elliott and Dobbins both played at Ohio State and faced off against Harbaugh, who was then the head coach at Michigan. 

In his return to the Cowboys this season, Elliott was mostly a backup for Rico Dowdle. He recorded a career-low 74 carries for 226 yards and three rushing touchdowns in 15 games. He has made six postseason appearances in his career, totaling 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

