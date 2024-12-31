National Football League Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott in hopes RB can land with playoff team Published Dec. 31, 2024 6:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Ezekiel Elliott, FOX Sports Insider Jordan Schultz reports.

On Tuesday, Schultz revealed Elliott requested his release and the Cowboys had granted it out of respect for the "player and person he has been for the organization."

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed Elliott's release in a statement on Tuesday.

"Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today," Jones' statement read. "As I have said many times previously, Zeke's impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best."

The 29-year-old began his career with the Cowboys after being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was released following the 2022 season in a cost-cutting move.

After a short stint in New England, Elliott returned to Dallas on a one-year contract for the 2024 season, but he only tallied 74 carries, 226 yards and three touchdowns in a disappointing season for the Cowboys (7-9). During his time in Dallas, Elliott made his mark, leaving with the third-most rushing yards (8,488) and rushing touchdowns (71) in franchise history.

Elliott entered the league with much anticipation out of Ohio State. In his first season as a starter with the Buckeyes in 2014, the star RB won CFP National Championship Game Offensive MVP honors. He was also named the Big Ten Most Valuable Player, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Running Back of the Year in his final season.

The three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018, but his production has since declined. He will now be subject to waivers in hopes of landing with a playoff contender for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' season will end on Jan. 5 against the Washington Commanders after the team was eliminated from postseason contention.

