Bears Star Caleb Williams Plays Stellar Football In Return, Earning LFG Player Of The Game

The Iceman is back.

Three weeks away from the field didn’t slow down Caleb Williams, who was named Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game after a strong return from a hamstring injury in the Chicago Bears’ 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bears quarterback completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions to help Chicago improve to 4-2 with its win over Atlanta.

Williams, who hadn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, completed his first 12 passes, the longest streak to start a game in his career. He went 6-for-6 on the opening drive, capping it with a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland for his 50th career touchdown pass.

Brady, who called the game on FOX alongside Kevin Burkhardt, opened his conversation with Williams by saying he could see the quarterback was ready before the game even started.

"Man, you were locked in from the very start," Brady said. "You were locked in pre-game warm-up when I saw you. So focused."

Williams said the emotions were running high after sitting out, and he wanted to convert that momentum to winning football.

"I wanted to kind of channel that energy of getting back out here with the guys. It’s what I love to do," Williams said. "I love being out here with my guys. They’re my brothers. I’ve told them that over and over again. Not being able to be out there was really frustrating for me, and being able to get back out here and perform… it's great to come out with a win."

The Bears jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led 31-7 in the fourth before Atlanta scored 16 straight points, including two touchdown catches by Kyle Pitts and two two-point conversions, to cut it to 31-23. Williams acknowledged that Chicago has to clean things up.

"We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to get better with penalties and not allowing teams to come back and get close like that."

Williams spread the ball around, and Brady asked about getting Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III involved. Burden had a big day with eight catches on eight targets for 95 yards.

Brady asked how hard the offense is to stop when everyone is rolling.

"We know who we got … we've got to be able to just put the ball in their hands, and that’s part of my job," Williams said. "That’s part of coach’s job, and we’re going to keep trying to do that for the rest of the year."

Williams credited his playmakers one by one, calling them all "problem children," including a nod to a third-down catch by Rome Odunze, a sail-route catch by Burden and a check-down to Loveland that got Chicago close.

"The big-time playmakers show up," Williams said, "I just got to do a good job of getting the ball in their hands."

Williams has also had some of the best performances of his young career with Brady in the booth.

"I always seem to perform when you’re here, man," Williams said to Brady afterwards.

The performance was a welcome turnaround for the Bears, who were coming off a 31-7 loss at Green Bay in Week 5 and went 2-1 in Williams’ absence with Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent starting.

Brady closed the conversation by wishing Williams well, with a quick turnaround on the schedule.

"Keep it up, rest up," Brady said. "I know you got a short turnaround Thursday night. Good luck."

Chicago hosts the New England Patriots on Thursday.