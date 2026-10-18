Why The Broncos' Offense Is Still Struggling After Sean Payton Took Over Playcalling

The Denver Broncos' offense, specifically quarterback Bo Nix, has struggled this season and a change in playcallers has not helped so far.

Denver is coming off a narrow 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. While Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold didn't play lights out, Nix had a poor offensive showing, completing 17-of-27 passes for 107 yards and no touchdowns.

With head coach Sean Payton having taken over playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb in Week 5, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer detailed what that meant in practical terms.

"When David Webb took over, he completely changed the terminology on the offensive side of the ball for Bo Nix," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "Well, now that Sean Payton is taking it back over, it’s like going back to a whole different language than you used to know. At this point, [Nix’s] head is just spinning."

Payton called plays in Nix's first two NFL seasons, so the veteran coach expects to see that version of the QB back under center soon.

"Sean Payton’s like, ‘I have confidence he’s going to get back to the Bo Nix that we saw in the past couple of years,’" Glazer said.

As the starting quarterback for the Broncos, Nix holds a 28-12 overall record. Last season, he got Denver to the AFC Championship Game. Nix, however, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the AFC divisional game against the Buffalo Bills and wasn't able to play in the title game, which Denver lost.

Having played last Thursday, the Broncos have some extra time to get Nix and the offense back to form before facing the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 7.