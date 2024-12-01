National Football League Bills vs. 49ers: Video and images from the snow game in Buffalo Updated Dec. 1, 2024 8:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Buffalo Bills are used to hosting high-stakes games in the snow, and on Sunday night, they'll do it again. The Bills can clinch their fifth straight AFC East title if they beat the San Francisco 49ers, with heavy snow blanketing Highmark Stadium leading up to the showdown.

The temperature at kickoff was expected to be around 27 degrees, with flurries in the forecast later in the evening, according to Fox Weather. The Orchard Park area has a lake effect snow warning until Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Over the weekend, the Bills brought in hundreds of fans to help clear the stadium of snow, just as they did during last year's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those fans "worked through the night," to shovel more than 20 inches of snow, Bills VP of operations Andy Major told NBC News.

Here's a look at the snow-covered stadium before kickoff.

The crew brought out snow blowers to help remove the snow from the field. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Fans and snow crews cleared the field before kickoff of Bills-49ers. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Fans of both teams braved the brutal weather for the primetime matchup. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

A few players seemed unfazed by the weather beforehand, including 49ers tight end George Kittle and Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

In a league of his own was Buffalo receiver Mack Hollins, who strolled into the stadium in a mad scientist outfit and his signature no-shoes look.

And here are more images from the game:

